Lawrence Jones enters the Camden Police Department to explore how police culture changed amid the police movement

In his Fox News special "One Nation" that aired on Sunday, Lawrence Jones led viewers inside the Camden, NJ, police department to explore how police culture changed after crime and Police corruption became so intolerable that the city voted to dissolve the department.

Camden, statistically ranked as one of the most dangerous cities in the United States during the 2000s, dissolved its police department in 2013 in favor of the newly formed, non-union Camden County Police Department. At the time, the city's police union criticized the plan as a "way to end unions."

DAN CRENSHAW: NO COMMUNITY HAS BECOME SAFER WITH LESS POLICIES, NOT EVEN CAMDEN

Seven years after the move, Camden, a city of approximately 74,000 just outside of Philadelphia, has cut its crime rate by almost half and the police have implemented a more "community-oriented" approach to protect and serve.

Camden has been the subject of a new call center in recent months amid calls to remove the police caused by the death of George Floyd on May 25.

"The city of Camden had a fiscal crisis and a public safety crisis," Louis Jones, owner of Camden County, told Jones, adding that at the time, the city saw a "murder rate higher than most. from third world countries. "

"We decided to dismantle the police department and form a new department to implement a new model of community policing."

Capelli added: "It was crazy, and union leaders didn't think we could do this."

But, to the surprise of their skeptics, the Camden City Police Department was disbanded and replaced by a county police force with a renewed mindset determined to integrate the police into the community, regain their trust, and reduce situations before become violent. Jones explained.

CLYBURN SUGGESTS CITIES COULD FOLLOW THE CAMDEN MODEL OF POLICE REFORM

"We have really been able to change the dynamics through community policing," Camden Police Chief Joseph D. Wysocki told Jones during a walk.

"For us, it is a culture to be a part of it," Wysocki explained, adding that she encourages her officers to "interact with people," have open dialogue, and participate in community games and sporting events.

"If there are no criminal conditions, they will play basketball with someone, they will be the stable quarterback among the children who play wall soccer …", he explained.

Since 2013, the murder rate has decreased by more than 70 percent. Thefts were reduced by 67 percent, while thefts experienced a 60 percent decrease.

The city actually ended up increasing the number of officers on the street, but Wysocki said the change was due to a change in culture and a community-oriented approach.

"They did not disburse the police," Wysocki told Jones. "They invested in the police, they invested in training."

Tawanda Jones, a community activist known locally as "Wawa," was not a big Wysocki fan during her early years as a boss, but, she told Jones, "I grew up really loving this man."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There has been a lot of controversy with racial profiling … and I have black boys, so I was always on hiatus, but I can honestly say that I really loved this man."

"He has done a lot of cleaning … making sure the children are safe," he continued, but acknowledged that although the city has come a long way, "we are still building that trust."

Charles Creitz and Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.