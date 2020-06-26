Lawrence Jones Reacts To Polls Showing Biden Ahead Of Trump, Says Debates Will Be 'Big Indicator'

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones reacted on Friday to polls showing President Trump following Joe Biden in several key battlefield states, telling "Fox & Friends" that there is still plenty of time for change the tenor of the race.

"Generally, I don't pay attention to the polls because we are in unprecedented times," Jones said. "I think what matters is on Election Day."

Jones noted that "so many polls were wrong" in failing to predict Trump's victory in the 2016 election and said that many Trump supporters avoid announcing their support for the president due to social stigma.

"I don't think there are a lot of people who are very supportive of the polls," he said.

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Trump was behind Biden by nine points among registered voters in the Florida president's adopted home state. Polls of registered voters in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas show that those states are a jolt between the incumbent and the former vice president.

All four states voted for Trump in 2016.

Jones said that despite Biden's strong position, he will eventually have to "get out of the basement to come face to face" with Trump.

"I think it is going to be a great indicator of how people are going to vote, [is] how they perform one by one in that debate scenario," he said. "[I would be] a little patient looking at these surveys."