Lawrence Jones Reflects on Chicago Violence and Natalie Wallace's Death: "Her Life Mattered Too"

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones joined "Your World" on Wednesday to discuss his conversation with the family of Natalia "Natalie" Wallace, 7, who was shot to death while playing outside her grandmother's house. in Chicago on Saturday night.

"This is probably four or five times that I've been in Chicago to interview a family that has been affected by something like this and it just doesn't stop," Jones reflected. "So many people are in pain, Neil, and wondering if their leaders will help stop this."

The Chicago Police Department reported that 87 people were shot, 17 of them fatally, between July 2 and 5. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, 19 people were shot and three killed just Monday.

Jones expressed frustration that a black child killed by violence in his community does not receive the same attention as the murder of a black man by the white police.

"The fact that there is no universal outrage when both things happen bothers me because both lives matter," he said. "But it seems that at a time like this, both sides can choose which stories they want to cover.

"I will continue to cover both because I value all lives, all lives of blacks … and their lives also mattered …"

The contributor began describing his experience while covering the shooting and his time with Wallace's family.

"I went to visit the monument and there was still blood on the ground … someone still lives there. Families feel like they have to wake up and see that," Jones said. "I sat down with the family three hours before interviewing them just to assure them that everything was going to be fine. Do you know what they were talking about? How were they going to rebuild it so I could introduce myself and send it over?" like the princess she was. But no one hears that kind of conversation. "

Jones also expressed frustration with both political parties, saying that Republicans have yet to offer an alternative to Democratic leadership in cities like Chicago.

"Black communities have been experiencing this hopelessness for a long time," Jones explained. "That leads to crime. Every time you talk to anyone who has studied criminal justice, there is a direct link to that. So how are we going to solve those problems? We have to start having those conversations. And no party politics wants have that conversation. "

Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.