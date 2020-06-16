Lawrence Jones: Republican Party must give voters alternative to left "disbursement police" message

In the wake of protests calling for police to be turned down, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones urged Republicans to push for a police reform measure that is an alternative to the message from the left.

"When there is no binary option, we are left with an option that many of us disagree with," Jones told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

"What is happening across the country is that Democrats generally control the debate at the local level and Republicans are trying to have a conversation at the federal level about what reforms need to take place."

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on law enforcement reform in the wake of George Floyd's death Tuesday, an event that sparked weeks of protests as the nation grapples with racial disparities in the Police and the criminal justice system they have sparked calls as drastic as the dismantling of entire police departments.

The president will comment at the Rose Garden and sign the order, which is titled "Safe Policy for Safe Communities." The event is scheduled for noon.

"Both public safety and public confidence are crucial to the law enforcement mission," the White House said in a tweet Monday night. "Tomorrow's Executive Order will maintain clear and high police standards, promote accountability in law enforcement, and help equip police officers for constructive community engagement."

Jones said the left controls many city councils and "county executives." Jones said that while Trump may try to implement federal guidelines for police reform, it won't have much of an impact unless local leaders do the same.

"If Republicans want an alternative, then they have to find a place locally to present their choice. If they don't, then we will see disbursement measures and that will also affect the national elections, because there are riots in the country right now. "