Lawyer suspected of murdering New Jersey federal judge's son may have been looking for enemies after diagnosis: report

The men's rights lawyer, suspected of shooting the son of a federal judge, may have been hunting enemies after being diagnosed with cancer, and could be related to the murder of another lawyer in California on July 11.

Roy Den Hollander, who allegedly broke into North Brunswick, NJ, home of Federal Judge Esther Salas, was found dead of an apparent suicide early Monday morning in Sullivan County, about a two-hour drive from the judge's house.

After his death, the FBI contacted New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to report his name and the photo they found in Hollander's car, the New York Times reported Monday. Agents did not specify whether they believed DiFiore was a possible target.

Authorities are also investigating a possible link to the shooting of attorney Marc Angelucci, who was shot at his California home earlier this month, allegedly by a man dressed in a Federal Express uniform, the outlet said.

Hollander even wrote about his revenge fantasies and his cancer diagnosis in an online rule.

"The hand of death is on my left shoulder … nothing matters in this life anymore," he wrote in a labyrinth manifesto. "The only problem with a life long lived under the Feminazi government is that a man ends up with so many enemies that he can't even score with everyone."

Investigators said Hollander was also dressed as a Federal Express delivery man when he rang the bell at Salas' house around 5 p.m. He opened fire on Sunday, killing Daniel Anderi, 20, and injuring his father, Mark Anderi, 63.

Hollander, 72, told reporters in an email in January that he was "painfully dying of metastatic cancer."

The lawyer was known for filing frivolous lawsuits and misogynistic statements about "feminists' violation of men's rights," according to his website.

He had a recent case in front of Salas, a challenge to the U.S. Army men's only draft, but he pulled out of the case after his cancer diagnosis, the Times reported.

