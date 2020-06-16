Lawyers sue to stop Trump campaign in Tulsa over coronavirus fears

In addition to the lawsuit, attorneys are requesting a hearing to request a temporary emergency court order to prevent the merger from happening as the lawsuit progresses.

Citing statistics from the Tulsa health department showing that the highest coronavirus case count occurred on Monday, attorneys are suing the parent company of the Central Bank of Oklahoma, the scheduled location to organize the rally, claiming "to Despite this alarming rise in COVID-19 infections in Tulsa County, ASM Global plans to bring tens of thousands of people to a closed venue in downtown Tulsa for a political rally on June 20, 2020 … without taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. "

"As currently planned, the Rally will jeopardize not only the health of the guests attending, but the entire Tulsa community and any communities the guests may travel to later. If ASM Global advances the Rally without a review, proper planning and training, protective equipment and safeguards, COVID-19 cases and the inevitable concomitant deaths will increase, "the petition states.

The rally would be Trump's first major campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of American life, and authorities expect hundreds of thousands of supporters to try to attend. The Bank of Oklahoma Center is home to some 20,000 people, but the Trump campaign has claimed that more than 1 million people have done an RSVP online to attend, although how many plan to do so is doubtful.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Paul DeMuro, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, told CNN that the decision to sue to stop the rally was not a political one.

"We are not asking us to stop the rally. So you must understand that, first, if Joe Biden, if the Thunder (the NBA team in nearby Oklahoma City), if Garth Brooks wanted to have a 19,000 person event and At this center on Sunday, without abiding by the CDC guidelines ordered by the government, regarding mass events, we would be making the same accusations and filing the same lawsuit, "DeMuro said.

"Everything we are asking for is very simple: if the president wants to organize a rally here, he must meet his own guidelines for social distancing (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

Trump campaign officials have said there will be temperature controls upon entering the arena, and masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed. However, there are no plans to implement social distancing guidelines.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a number of community groups and two specific individuals, whom attorneys describe as particularly vulnerable to the spread of Covid-19. In their complaint, they describe the indoor event as a "super separator" that could end up affecting even people who choose not to attend. They point to the guidelines recommended by the CDC in their complaint as evidence that the proposed event could cause great danger to the public.

Lara Trump, a campaign adviser to Trump and the president's daughter-in-law, said in an interview with Fox News on Monday that the campaign will not "require everyone to wear a mask" at the rally.

"We are offering masks to people," said Lara Trump. "If they choose to wear them, we are happy with that. If they choose not to wear them, we are not going to turn around and demand that everyone wear a mask."

While DeMuro says the demand is not political, the groups also appear to be sending another message.

The lawsuit points to Tulsa's past, including the 1921 Tulsa racial massacre, one of the most violent racist events in US history in which a white mafia killed hundreds of African-Americans and destroyed the Greenwood neighborhood, also known like Black Wall Street.

After the campaign announced that the rally would take place in Tulsa on June 16, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves after the end of the Civil War, Trump faced intense political pressure and made a rare change by moving the demonstration on Saturday.

Plaintiffs in the case include the Greenwood Center, a group in charge of property and administration of buildings in the historic neighborhood, and the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation, which is described as a group that "organizes and organizes events in the center of Tulsa to raise awareness of racial discrimination issues and keep alive the memory of the 1921 Tulsa massacre. "

Campaign and local officials have described the planning of this rally as chaotic.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that he did not know the "invitation had been extended" for Saturday's campaign rally.

"Was my first major national campaign after the arrival of COVID-19 my idea? No. I did not even know that the invitation had been extended until the BOK Center management contacted the City regarding Police support for the event, "Bynum wrote. "Do I share the anxiety of having a full house at the BOK Center? Of course. As someone who is cautious by nature, I don't like being the first to try anything. I would have loved for another city to have proven safety of such an event already." .

State and municipal officials told CNN that they expect approximately 200,000 people to be in Tulsa for the rally. Since the BOK Center only has 20,000, the sheer amount of interest has led to the exploration of additional locations for the overflow or some kind of second event.

A Trump campaign official told CNN Tuesday that they are exploring options for a second overflow venue to accommodate the expected response to the rally. The campaign has yet to reaffirm those plans, but said the main focus will not change.

The second location would serve as an additional opportunity for supporters of the President to participate in the event and the President is "likely" to appear at that location in person.

Various options for second place are being considered, including outdoor locations, but the goal is to find a second place that is "adjacent" to the BOK Center.