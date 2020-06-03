Lea Michele apologizes after Samantha Marie Ware accuses her of playing & # 39; Glee & # 39; a & # 39; living hell & # 39;







The exchange began after Michele posted a message on social media on Friday, "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end," he wrote. Michele included the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Ware responded to Michele's tweet and wrote that she will never forget the way she felt Michele treated her during their time working together on "Glee", calling it a "living hell."

"Remember when you did my first TV gig one hell ?! Because I will never forget it. I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you would be — in my wig!" among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood " Ware tweeted.

Michele's partnership with HelloFresh was terminated by the company after Ware's comments

"HelloFresh does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent claims about Lea Michele," the company announced on social media. "What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people," Michele said in a statement posted on Instagram. "One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face." "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time," Michele continued. "But the responses I received to what I posted made me focus specifically on how they perceived my own behavior towards the other cast members." Michele said she does not recall "having made this specific statement." "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused." she wrote. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings. I have a couple of months of become a mother And I know that I need to continue working to improve and take responsibility for my actions, to be a true role model for my son and to be able to transmit my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me. I heard these criticisms and I am learning, and although I am very sorry, I will be better in the future thanks to this experience. " Ware played a recurring role as Jane Hayward on the show's sixth season, starting in 2015. She appeared in 11 episodes. Michele played lead cast member Rachel Berry during all six seasons of "Glee." CNN has reached out to representatives of Michele and Ware for further comment.









