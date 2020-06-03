Lea Michele apologizes after Samantha Marie Ware accuses her of playing & # 39; Glee & # 39; a & # 39; living hell & # 39;

The exchange began after Michele posted a message on social media on Friday, "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end," he wrote. Michele included the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.
Ware responded to Michele's tweet and wrote that she will never forget the way she felt Michele treated her during their time working together on "Glee", calling it a "living hell."
Michele's partnership with HelloFresh was terminated by the company after Ware's comments
"HelloFresh does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent claims about Lea Michele," the company announced on social media.
"What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people," Michele said in a statement posted on Instagram. "One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face."
"When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time," Michele continued. "But the responses I received to what I posted made me focus specifically on how they perceived my own behavior towards the other cast members."
Michele said she does not recall "having made this specific statement."
Ware played a recurring role as Jane Hayward on the show's sixth season, starting in 2015. She appeared in 11 episodes.
Michele played lead cast member Rachel Berry during all six seasons of "Glee."
CNN has reached out to representatives of Michele and Ware for further comment.