Lea Michele hit with more claims of co-stars' misbehavior after her public apology

Hours after making a public apology, read Michele has been hit with more claims than mistreating his past co-stars.

Michele, 33, was accused of causing "traumatic" memories on the set of "Glee" by her former co-star. Samantha Marie Ware, 28, who appeared in the sixth and final season of the popular television series with the actress.

Ware criticized Michele on Twitter earlier in the week for making her first television acting experience "hell" in response to a tweet Michele wrote in support of Black Lives Matter.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION (sic) A HELL THAT LIVES?!?! CAUSE YOU WILL NEVER FORGET," Ware's tweet read. "I THINK EVERYONE WAS TOLD THAT IF YOU (SIC) HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD HAVE IN MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A RACE IN HOLLYWOOD … "

Other "Glee" stars backed Ware's allegations, resulting in Michele's broadcast. a public apology on Wednesday. However, his apology appears to have acted as a catalyst for other stars to remember his past toxic behavior.

Heather Morris, another former "Glee" actress, added fuel to the fire.

Morris wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Michele was "unpleasant to work with."

"For Lea to treat others with the disrespect she did during the time she did it, I think she MUST be called," Morris wrote. "And yet it is also up to us because allowing it to continue for so long without speaking is something else we are learning along with the rest of society."

Meanwhile, Broadway actor Gerard Canonico shared his own negative memories of working with Michele. Canonico was reportedly a backup to the original Broadway cast of "Spring Awakening" starring Michele and Jonathan Groff.

"You were nothing more than a nightmare for me and the fellow cast members. You made us feel like we didn't belong there," he wrote.

Canonico then accused Michele of deleting his comment and republished it a second time. He added that "he tried for years to be nice" to Michele "to no avail."

"Maybe you actually apologize instead of blaming the way others" perceive you, "he concluded.

"Real Housewives of New York" star Aviva Drescher also seemed to find Michele's apology inappropriate, as she took to Instagram to comment that Michele was "once very cruel" to her. She implored Michele not to "judge others before looking in the mirror."

Michele, who went on to star in "Scream Queens" and "The Mayor" after "Glee," said in his statement Wednesday that he had no memory of Ware's claims, but insisted that "it's not really the point."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people," Michele said. "One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face."

His statement continued: "If it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or if it was just my immaturity and myself being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused. It can all grow and change and I've definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings. "

Fans disagreed with Michele alleging that they did not recall his alleged abuse. Many called it "no apology" in the comments section of their Instagram post.

Meanwhile, "Glee" star Amber Riley reacted to the controversy in a live Instagram interview where she claimed she doesn't "care" because "people are dying, being killed by the police."

Riley reportedly did not discuss the allegations against Michele in detail. She said she was not going to call Michele racist, but confirmed that "Glee" was "not the most comfortable working environment." He also supported Ware to speak.