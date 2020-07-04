Lea Michele returns to social media after the & # 39; Glee & # 39; scandal to show the belly

Lea Michele has returned to social media a month after the "Glee" scandal in which many of her former co-stars called her a terror.

The future mother-to-be will return to Instagram on Friday, exactly a month after releasing an apology on the social media platform.

Michele's big comeback came in the form of an Instagram story, which included multiple shots of a hiking trail. The final photo she posted on the photo-sharing app showed her walking down a hill in a black face mask, sports bra, and matching leggings. His belly was on full display.

Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich. But her pregnancy was compounded by drama last month when former "Glee" star Samantha Marie Ware called the actress for making her life on the set of the popular television series a "living hell."

Since then, a handful of Michele's other co-stars have spoken out on similar charges. Such celebrities have included "Glee" stars Alex Newell and Heather Morris, as well as stars from other shows and Michele's time on Broadway.

The scandal started when Michele, like many in Hollywood, shared a post on her Twitter in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd's death. Ware responded to the tweet to air some behind-the-scenes dirty clothes from "Glee" season 6.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG A HELL ?! BECAUSE YOU WILL NEVER FORGET" she wrote. "I THINK YOU WERE TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU WOULD BE IN MY WIG! AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD …"

"Glee" Cast Member Alex Newell responded in support Ware's tweets with two gifs from "RuPaul’s Drag Race". Meanwhile, actor Dabier Snell, who had a guest role on the series, tweeted that Michele wouldn't let him sit at the lunch table with other cast members when he was on set.

"I am with you my sister" Dabier in response to Ware's tweet. "I had a similar experience with her that was unpleasant."

The allegations prompted Michele to launch an apology, saying she regretted causing any damage to Ware. He also said he did not remember, but insisted that "it is not really the point."

"What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurt other people," Michele, 33, wrote in a statement. "One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face."

His statement continued: "If it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or if it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused. It can all grow and change and I've definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings. "

However, earlier this week, Craig Ramsay, one of his Broadway co-stars, referred to the alum "Glee" as a "despicable human being" in the "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast.

The Broadway actor also called Michele "one of the most entitled people" he has ever met.

He added: "I think she has lost touch with reality."

Ramsay claimed to be close to Michele when she found out she would be on "Glee" and said "I was possessed by this." Michele has yet to respond publicly to Ramsay's claims.

