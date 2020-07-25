Leah Remini calls Thandie Newton & # 39; brave & # 39; for sharing the experience of & # 39; Mission: Impossible 2 & # 39; with Tom Cruise

Leah Remini commends "Westworld" actress Thandie Newton for recently sharing a story about a difficult day she had while filming the 2000 movie, "Mission: Impossible 2," alongside Tom Cruise.

Newton, now 47, starred in the film with Cruise, now 58, in the sequel to the film series that would become one of the most successful action franchises in Hollywood. However, his character never returned for any of the subsequent films. Speaking to Vulture earlier this month, the actress explained that she was never asked to make another movie.

She also said she was "very scared of Tom" and recalled a difficult time they had together on set, when a scene from the movie was not going well.

THANDIE NEWTON SAYS THAT TOM CRUISE WAS & # 39; FRUSTRÓ & # 39; WITH HIS & # 39; MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 2 & # 39; SET: I WAS SO SCARY & # 39;

In an interview with the Daily Beast published Thursday, Remini, 50, said of Newton's comments: "That requires big balls to do what he did, and if more people speak that way and are brave enough to do it, I think we could get somewhere. "

"Tom has gotten away with being this & # 39; good guy & # 39 ;, because that's what Scientology policy says: create good public relations in the world and publicize those & # 39; good deeds & # 39;. But if you really look at their actions, they are not consistent, "she added.

Remini, who was promoting her next podcast, "Scientology: Fair Game" and is a former Scientologist, went on to claim that while in Scientology, "she got in trouble" by saying, "Why is this guy the Is he a kid? Scientology fan? He can't have a fucking marriage, he jumps on couches, he acts like he knows something about postpartum. "

TOM CRUISE & # 39; SETS THE REALLY HIGH BAR & # 39; IN & # 39; TOP GUN: MAVERICK & # 39 ;, CO-STAR JENNIFER CONNELLY SAYS

He further claimed, "I learned pretty quickly that that's not something you should be doing, because Tom Cruise is considered a messiah in Scientology. This is a man who hasn't even seen his own daughter in years. That this guy may be running and that people think he's a super nice guy, I don't get it. But that's the Hollywood-bulls game that people play. "

Remini, who was a member of the Church since she was nine years old before leaving in 2013, has been one of her main critics in recent years.

In 2015, he released his memoirs, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and the following year he made a series of A&E docuseries titled, "Scientology and the Aftermath," which the organization examined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Newton's side, she told Vulture that despite the accident on set, she doesn't think Cruise is a bad person, nor is it particularly difficult to work with. She believes he is simply pushing himself too hard.

"It wasn't horrible. It was just that I was really stressed. I had the most extraordinary time," he concluded.

A representative from Cruise and the Church of Scientology did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.