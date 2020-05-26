Leaker: Apple will keep Lightning over USB-C for & # 39; iPhone 12 & # 39; before going without ports next year

Apple will use a Lightning port instead of USB-C in the upcoming "iPhone 12," but it will be the last of Apple's flagship phones to do so, with models configured to combine wireless charging and a Smart Connector system without a data transfer port. and synchronization from 2021.



The above statement comes from the occasional Apple user and Twitter user "Fudge" (@choco_bit), which last month shared alleged leaked images of the ‌iPhone 12‌ showing a revised rear camera array with a LiDAR scanner, a smaller front notch, and home screen widgets.

Fudge claims that Apple has tested iPhone prototypes with USB-C ports, but that these models "will not go into production." Instead, Apple will stick with Lightning for another year before replacing the port with a "Smart Connector".

It is a shame that the prototype USB-c ‌iPhone 12‌ is not in production. 1 more year of lightning 🥳😭

Oh well, at least one smart connector in the 13 series

– Fudge (@choco_bit) May 25, 2020

The claims of future portless iPhones are not new. Ultimately, Apple designers are said to aspire to remove most of the puertosiPhone‌'s external ports and buttons for a clean, streamlined device with fewer points of possible hardware failure.

In fact, if wireless charging technology improves in the meantime, Apple could get rid of wired charging altogether, and rumors indicate Apple will launch an ‌iPhone‌ without a Lightning port in 2021.



According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the highest-end "iPhone" model to arrive in 2021 will offer a "completely wireless experience." The charging will presumably be done wirelessly via charging accessories, based on Qi or otherwise.

The addition of a "Smart Connector", however, is a separate rumor. Using a martSmart Connector‌ could complete the transition to a fully wireless system for ‌iPhone‌, with daily charging and induction and wireless data transfer, and the martSmart Connector‌ provides a way to connect accessories and meet restoration and recovery needs through of special adapters.

To clarify, the smart connector in the 13 series will not be the intended form of charging. It is expected to go to wireless charging mainly. The D6x series (iphone 13 series) really hasn't started proper development, so iphone magsafe is more of an atm plan. Portless comes either way

– Fudge (@choco_bit) May 26, 2020

Apple introduced the martSmart Connector‌ with the iPad Pro 2015 and updated it for the 2018 redesign. It sits flush with the bezel and has three pins that provide power, data, and grounding. However, it is not waterproof, which is something Apple would need to work on to maintain its ‌iPhone‌ water resistance rating.

All of this could, of course, be irrelevant in the event that Apple wows everyone and releases a ‌iPhone 12‌ this year with USB-C, suggesting that this is where their future lies. Given Apple's ‌iPhone‌ development course and goal, that seems unlikely, but we won't know for sure until September or October, when Apple is expected to launch its latest flagship line.

Rumors suggest Apple will complete its transition to a fully OLED líneaiPhone‌ line in 2020 with a new 5.4-inch device, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch phone. The 6.7-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and a 6.1-inch model are believed to be high-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will be low-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price. . label.