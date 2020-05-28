Leaker shares details about the & # 39; iPhone 13 & # 39; camera

The next-generation iPhone 12 line coming in the fall of 2020 is not yet available, but Fudge (@choco_bit), a filter that sometimes shares information about Apple's upcoming devices, today offered details on what Apple has in store for the iPhone 13 2021's camera setup.



A simple design drawing represents a device with an array of four cameras, which Fudge claims It will have the following characteristics:

64-megapixel wide-angle lens with 1x optical zoom and 6x digital zoom

40 megapixel telephoto lens with 3x-5x optical zoom and 15-20x digital zoom

64 megapixel anamorphic lens for video capture (2.1: 1)

40 megapixel .25x min ultra-wide-angle lens with reverse optical zoom

LiDAR 4.0

The leaker says the information should be taken with a "Huuuuugggeeeee amount of 🧂," suggesting that the source of the rumor is questionable or it is so early that the camera settings could change. Apple makes plans for iPhones long before a new device is released, but the plans change and are modified and there is a good way to go before the final design of the PiPhone needs 13 needs to be nailed down.

The ‌iPhone‌ 13 camera is rumored to be very different from what's in the iPhone 11, and while Apple makes major improvements every year, the company has so far avoided super-high-megapixel cameras on its iPhones.

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

There have been some rumors that the ‌iPhone 12‌ models coming in 2020 could get a 64-megapixel wide-angle camera along with a telephoto lens that supports 3x (rather than 2x) optical zoom, but we've heard surprisingly little about tech. the camera. .

Most rumors have focused on the inclusion of 3D camera technology in the ‌iPhone 12‌, which is expected to be similar to the LiDAR scanner feature Apple introduced in iPad Pro 2020 models.

In 2020, high-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models are expected to continue with triple-lens camera setups, while low-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models will continue to offer dual-lens camera setups. The 2021 iPhones will likely be similar, with the best camera technology reserved for the most expensive devices.