Leaker suggests Apple MicroLED watch won't arrive this year

The Apple Watch Series 6 will feature an OLED display like previous models, according to a leak of Apple's upcoming products, suggesting that the company is not ready to use its internal MicroLED display technology in consumer products.



Apple reportedly has a secret manufacturing facility in Santa Clara, California, where it is designing and producing test samples of displays that use microLED, a technology that will follow OLED. MicroLED displays can result in devices that are thinner, brighter, and use less energy.

The technology is not expected to hit an iPhone for a year or so, but there is a precedent for new display technologies to appear first on the "Apple Watch." When it was introduced in 2014, the "Apple Watch" had an OLED screen. The technology then migrated to the ‌iPhone‌ X three years later.

Apple is said to have been testing prototypes of "Apple Watch" models with MicroLED displays since 2017, and rumors have suggested that an "Apple Watch" with a microLED display could be launched as early as this year.

However, the Twitter account @ L0vetodream, whose brief Apple leaks are preceded by "in my dream," this morning stated that Series 6 "will continue (use) the JDI screen."

In recent years, JDI Display has supplied some of the OLED displays for the ‌Apple Watch‌ models, and Apple has gradually increased its manufacturer order ratio, which was recently fueled by an investment of $ 200 million from Apple to allow for increased production. of OLED screens for iPhone.

In development for a fall 2020 release, the Apple Watch 6-series models are rumored to offer faster performance, better water resistance, and improved wireless transmission for faster Wi-Fi and mobile.

According to the code found in a leaked version of iOS 14, Apple is working on the watchOS 7 and pApple Watch‌ Series 6 features that will allow the pApple Watch‌ to detect blood oxygen levels and panic attacks. Apple can also add a new exercise app and a sleep tracking app to the "Apple Watch".

The anonymous Twitter account @ L0vetodream accurately revealed several details about the new ‌iPhone SE‌ before any other leaks that we know of, including that the device would launch in the second week of April and they come in three storage capacities. Similarly, the account accurately stated that the new iPad Pro models launch in the third week of March. He has also hinted at a launch in 2021 for a rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro.