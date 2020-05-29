Learn about the history of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop group Improv in the trailer for WE ARE FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME – Newsdio

Before writing music and starring in all other music movies, heck even before creating Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda He was a member of the improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme.

Long before the world knew about Tony Hamilton and In The Heights award-winning Broadway musicals, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme alongside director Thomas Kail and artists Christopher Jackson. and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Andrew Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of beatboxing and rap for Freestyle Love Supreme on the sidewalks, unsure of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them gathering for a series of shows in New York City that led to a triumphant career on Broadway. Heartwarming and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished artists.

We are Freestyle Love Supreme It will be available on Hulu starting June 5.