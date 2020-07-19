Learn to paint and draw without leaving your house

There are many known benefits of having a creative outlet: better mood, less stress, and increased concentration. In such a tumultuous moment, where many remain uncertain about the future, a positivity boost could be used now more than ever.

If you are looking for a way to relax and express yourself, The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle: Learn to Paint & Draw is a great place to start. The training is divided into 6 unique courses, allowing you to find the art medium that suits you best.

Here is a breakdown of the 6 courses in the package:

How to paint from beginner to teacher: Learn the basics of oil painting with this step-by-step course that covers all aspects of the process from start to finish. Buy the right supplies, create a gradient at each value, understand how to paint in layers, and produce a stunning full-color portrait.

Still life painting: Using oil or acrylic paints, this course will teach you the art of painting still lifes. Start by drawing with the grid, learn how to mix each color to a percentage point, brush in different directions, and understand the importance of grayscale.

How to draw from beginner to teacher: Even if you are a total beginner, this course will take you from stick figures to a flourishing artist. Learn the basics of drawing, shading, and simplifying objects to make them easier to draw, from still life objects to real-life portraits.

How to paint watercolor landscapes with Colin Bradley: In this course, you will master the beauty of watercolor impressionism. Starting with landscape-inspired projects that break down into actionable pieces, learn how to paint skies, water, trees, and buildings using the techniques of a professional artist.

How to paint a ski landscape with watercolor: Paint a stunning ski landscape in just an hour with this stunning course. Using the watercolor techniques you have already learned, as well as the new proposals in this lesson, you will create an image worth framing.

Start creating your own artwork and reap the benefits of creative thinking with this training.

