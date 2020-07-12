Leave DACA alone, Trump said by business titans after SCOTUS ruling

A group of business leaders representing some of the country's largest companies urged President Trump over the weekend to leave behind only an Obama-era program that protects some 650,000 young immigrants from deportation, arguing in a letter to the President that any change would cause more economic problems and hinder the fight against the coronavirus.

The letter, sent by members of the Coalition for the American Dream, comes less than a month after the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in 2017, And just a day after Trump said he plans to sign an executive order in the coming weeks that will include a "path to citizenship" for program recipients.

"As large American employers and employers' organizations, we strongly recommend that you leave the DACA program in place," the letter said. "DACA recipients have been critical members of our workforce, industries, and communities for years, and have complied with our country's laws and regulations to maintain their DACA status."

The letter, which was signed by more than 100 executives and business leaders, including those from Amazon, Apple, General Motors, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Starbucks, continued: “This is not the time to interrupt the economic recovery of our companies and communities, no time to jeopardize the health and safety of these vulnerable people. "

SUPREME COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMP'S OFFER OF ADMINISTRATION TO END THE DACA PROGRAM

The DACA program stemmed from a stalemate over a comprehensive immigration bill between Congress and the Obama administration in 2012. Under intense pressure from young activists, President Obama decided to formally protect people from deportation and allow them to work. legally in the United States.

DACA currently serves as protection for young immigrants who were illegally brought into the United States as children, also known as Dreamers, to enable them to study legally, work, and remain in the United States without fear of deportation.

Immigrants who are part of DACA will maintain those protections after the Supreme Court ruling, but there are tens of thousands of people who could have signed up if Trump hadn't stopped the program three years ago.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan group of experts, estimates that around 66,000 young immigrants meet the age requirement to join the program, 15 but have been unable to do so because the government has only been renewing the permits of two years for those who are already enrolled

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that if elected, he would send lawmakers proposed legislation on his first day in office to make DACA protections permanent.

GRAHAM SAYS TRUMP & # 39; RECEPTIVO & # 39; AL PACKAGE DACES AFTER MEETING WITH GOP SENATORS

Trump, who ran in 2016 on a platform that included immigration crackdown, has shifted his stance toward DACA recipients.

During the last presidential campaign, he promised to revoke DACA, but after his election, he softened his stance and said at one point that DACA recipients had nothing to worry about. Still, under pressure from intransigent immigration in the Republican Party, he announced in 2017 that he was ending the program.

Trump and a bipartisan group of senators came to a standstill in January 2018 after a compromise immigration bill was introduced that would protect DACA recipients. But Trump would disagree with the measure because it did not include a provision for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, which eventually led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

More recently, Trump promised on Friday to sign an executive order that would provide a "path to citizenship" for DACA recipients.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am going to make a great executive order; I have the power to do it as president and I am going to make DACA part of that," Trump said in an interview with Telemundo presenter José Díaz-Balart.

Trump added that the order would not be just temporary relief, but would be a much broader merit-based law.

While it is unclear whether the president can give DACA beneficiaries a path to citizenship through executive powers, he said it is his intention on Friday.

"One of the aspects of the bill will be DACA. We are going to have a path to citizenship, ”Trump told Daiz-Balart.

Fox News's Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.