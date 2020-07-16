Leaving the WHO is equivalent to shooting your allies during battle (opinion)

Only WHO could have carried out this type of research. I know this because, since the 1990s, I have led responses to numerous infectious disease outbreaks, initially at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and then at WHO, where I became in the Special Advisor to the Director General for Pandemic Influenza and then Deputy Director General for Health Security and Environment. I have worked with many countries, large and small, as well as front-line health workers, agricultural and veterinary professionals, civil and military public health scientists, diplomats, ministers, and presidents to try to find useful, practical, and sustainable ways to strengthen the health security of all countries.
In the real world, no single acting country can handle today's major emerging infectious disease events. They are too difficult, the global context is too complex, and infections can cross borders too easily.
SARS, bird flu, pandemic H1N1 flu, MERS, Ebola, Zika, and Covid-19 have emerged unpredictably across the globe in the past two decades: in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America. North. Each has caused illness and death, confusion and fear, political uncertainties, and has had serious social and economic consequences. While Covid-19 is the latest of these outbreaks, others will follow, and it's entirely possible that one of them is caused by a pathogen that is even more easily transmissible and more deadly than the virus that causes Covid-19.
In an outbreak, getting information early is key to responding effectively. Countries need the earliest possible warning to mobilize their response. They also need basic data on epidemiology, disease, and the pathogen in order to assess risks and make sound decisions related to communications, diagnosis, medications, and clinical care and public health measures.
WHO is at the heart of the global system to obtain and evaluate such information and provide it to all countries as soon as possible. WHO collects certain information through electronic searches of the media, but, most notably, it obtains details and confirms what is real by using formal channels with governments and by holding informal conversations with individuals. This approach can work very well, but only if countries do their part and voluntarily share important information with WHO.
These criticisms related to technical or scientific issues underscore a recurring difficulty for WHO. On the one hand, it is expected to be a leader in the provision of new scientific information, but at the same time, it is expected to be a guarantor of scientific information that is considered widely credible and well accepted. This role is especially important for countries with fewer resources. When scientific evidence and understanding evolve rapidly, as is the case with understanding how SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted, the WHO will often lean toward being conservative, which explains why it is sometimes perceived to be acting too much. slowly.
So why has WHO simply not carried out an "independent" mission to address such concerns? There are two main reasons. At this time, the timing is wrong. Covid-19 shows little sign of fading soon, and focusing on mitigating its short-term impact is the top priority. But more fundamentally, WHO can only operate within a country with the permission of the host government. Without that invitation, WHO can no longer go to China to investigate its Covid-19 response, which can go to the United States or any other country for a similar assessment.
However, at the right time, a comprehensive, objective and independent assessment of China's early response by a team led by WHO will be equally important to China and the international community. The impact of Covid-19 has been too great, suspicions that information is being withheld are too many, and China and the world need to know if major changes are required to improve next time.
Conversely, when considering the value of WHO's non-emergency work as well, it is clear that withdrawal from the US will undermine global efforts to improve the health of all people, including strengthening health systems, the reduction of chronic diseases and risk factors such as smoking and obesity, strengthening the health and nutrition status of children and mothers, completing the eradication of polio and improving the quality of vaccines and the efforts of immunization. While WHO tends to receive more attention during major outbreaks, most of its work involves efforts to achieve the longer-term health priorities established by the World Health Assembly.
That said, whatever deficiencies have been identified, my decades of experience confirm that WHO's global presence is irreplaceable and essential to improving health globally. From the point of view of crisis management and the achievement of global health priorities, withholding the support of the international organization is neither correct nor intelligent.
The United States should set the example that many of us expect and support its allies, which in the face of Covid-19 and other health challenges, includes WHO and all other countries in the world.