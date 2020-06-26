LeBron James believes the NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says the NFL owes quarterback Colin Kaepernick an apology.

During an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, James said that the NFL is doing a better job of listening to its black players, but that the league should apologize directly to Kaepernick.

"When it comes to the NFL, I'm not in those locker rooms, I'm not with those guys, but I understand an apology … I haven't heard a real official apology to Colin Kaepernick for what was going on." , and what I was trying to tell the NFL, and tell the world why I was on my knees, "James said." I just see that he's still wrong, and now they're hearing something, but I still think we haven't heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the good of this world. "

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already said he would "support" and "encourage" a team to sign Kaepernick.

"Well listen, if you want to resume your NFL career, then obviously it will take a team to make that decision," Goodell said, according to ESPN. "But I appreciate that, supporting a club that makes that decision and encouraging them to do so."

Recently, renewed interest in kneeling has gained steam after George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"If your efforts are not in the field but continue to work in this space, we welcome you to that table and you help us, you guide us and you help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that should be done in the communities." We have invited him before, and we want to make sure everyone is welcome at that table and try to help us deal with some very complex and difficult problems that have been around for a long time, "added Goodell.

He said: "But I hope we are at a point where everyone is committed to making long-term sustainable change."

Goodell released a video earlier this month apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players' concerns about racial inequality. He received criticism for not mentioning Kaepernick by name in his video, according to ESPN.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and systematic oppression of blacks. We, the National Football League, admit that we were wrong not to have listened to NFL players before, and we encourage everyone to speak up and protest peacefully, "he said. . “We at the National Football League believe that Black Lives Matter is important. I personally protest with you and I want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country. "

He also discussed why the NFL decided to speak on those issues.

"What they were talking about and what they were protesting about and what they were trying to get attention about was playing in front of us, and tragically," Goodell said. "And then we all saw it, and it was difficult for all of us. And that was an important point for all of us."

Kaepernick, a 2011 second-round draft pick, led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance the following season.