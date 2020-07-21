LeBron James business card sold for $ 1.8 million at auction

The card features James, now at the Los Angeles Lakers, during his 2003-04 rookie season on the Cleveland Cavaliers' home team and is now the most expensive basketball card ever purchased.

According to the NBA, the signed card was one of only 23 produced and received a condition rating of "9.5 mint gem." It also features a piece of the James Cavaliers jersey.

The bidding started at $ 150,000 and attracted 34 bids during the 26-day auction, the NBA said. It broke the previous record of $ 923,000 for the most expensive business card of the modern era, those made in 1980 or later, set by a card with baseball star Mike Trout in May.