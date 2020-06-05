LeBron James calls Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham to defend Drew Brees

"If you still haven't figured out why the protests continue. Why are we acting the way we are? We're just tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you in a simpler way here! ????

He added: "And don't worry my people, I won't stop until I see CHANGE! #ShutUpAndDribbleThisPowerfulBlackManComingFullSteam."

On Thursday Ingraham responded to James' reaction to her. Fox News show, saying that "every American has a God-given right to express his opinion on any subject."

"I believe that to heal and shed light on serious injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less," Ingraham said. "And we need more respect, not retribution."

"Right now, Americans, I think most of them, are seeking reconciliation. That means politicians, police and even cultural figures, all working together. All of us."

Brees was widely criticized by his fellow athletes for saying "never agree with anyone who doesn't respect the flag" when asked for his opinion on kneeling players to protest police brutality once the NFL season begins.

Since then, the 41-year-old man has apologized saying his comments were callous and lacked compassion and empathy.

"I recognize that I should talk less and listen more … and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all have to listen. So I am very sorry and I apologize."

Ingraham and James have a story after she saying LA Lakers star and fellow NBA player Kevin Durant teamed up to "shut up and dribble" after criticizing United States President Donald Trump.

"Oh, and LeBron and Kevin: You guys are great players, but nobody voted for you," he said. "Millions chose Trump as their coach. So keep the political comment to yourself or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble."