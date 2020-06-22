LeBron James calls NASCAR Talladega rope incident disgusting

LeBron James called the news that a rope was found in Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway "disgusting." And he said he is proud of the African American driver for taking a stand against racism in motorsports.

The NBA star has been one of Wallace's most high-profile fans since the driver of Richard Petty Motorsports became an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and pushed for the Confederate flag to be banned at NASCAR events. .

NASCAR reported the discovery Sunday night after the Geico 500 was postponed until Monday due to weather and said it has launched an investigation with local law enforcement and will remove anyone behind the "heinous act" of the sport. .

Approximately 5,000 tickets were handed out to fans for the race, but only team members, track staff and the media were allowed in the garage area due to established security precautions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. . NASCAR has not elaborated on the incident, but Wallace himself reportedly did not see the rope.

Earlier in the day, several vehicles were spotted off the Alabama track with Confederate flags and an airplane flew above one with the "Defund NASCAR" message behind it.

After his call to ban the flag, Wallace said his father told him he was concerned for his safety.

James previously gave Wallace a Twitter thanks for the Black Lives Matter paint scheme his Chevrolet Camaro unveiled at Martinsville Speedway and criticized NASCAR Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli on Instagram for saying he would retire due to the ban. of the flag.

