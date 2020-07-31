LeBron James Heroics Power Clippers' Rusty Lakers In NBA Restart

LAGO BUENA VISTA, Fla. – LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers showed some rust.

They finished it with time to spare.

Anthony Davis scored 34 points, James had the basket lead with 12.8 seconds left, and the Lakers moved closer to secure first place in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101 on Thursday night. in the second game. of the double NBA reopening title.

James had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers advance 6 1/2 games ahead of the Clippers in the West with seven games remaining. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points.

“It seemed like a real game, two teams fighting. … I can't complain about the first game, "Davis said.

Paul George had 30 points and Kawhi Leonard scored 28 for the Clippers, who had an 11-point lead midway through the third in a game with deep ebbs and flows. The Clippers gained that advantage after a 26-5 run; The Lakers immediately refuted with a 36-14 run to regain control.

And it still came down to the final moments.

George's triple with 1:50 remaining cut the Lakers' lead to 99-98. James worked his way up to a layup on the next possession, and then George connected another 3 to tie the game at 101 with 29 seconds remaining.

James followed his own free-kick down the lane for the lead basket, then was brilliant on the last defensive possession, forcing the ball out of Leonard's hands and covering George when his 3-point attempt at the buzzer failed.

"We can't have self-inflicted wounds and I thought we had too many," said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, whose team, which remains short-handed with Lou Williams still in quarantine and Montrezl Harrell attending a family matter, gave up 29 points. of turnovers.

Thursday marked the first action of the NBA game in 141 days, the league went back to work after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown.

During the pandemic, a renewed discussion of racial injustice occurred in this country, the conversation surrounding this NBA restart. Courts have "Black Lives Matter" on them, and the Lakers and Clippers knelt together during the national anthem in a silent protest to demand equality. New Orleans and Utah did the same in the first game of the night.

James, who is going to win his first assist title, had five in the first quarter for his teammates to get going, and then his first restart basket hit a dunk early in the second quarter to put the Lakers above 37-24.

But during a period that basically spanned an entire quarter, spanning the second and third terms, the Lakers were unable to make a shot. They went 1 for 10 to finish the half, then 0 for 9 to start the third and the Clippers took advantage.

They converted a 50-40 deficit to a 66-55 edge in the third. And then it was the Lakers 'turn to recover, cutting the Clippers' lead to 77-76 entering the fourth.

"It was a good game," said Leonard. "I still had fun out there. It was great to be back on the ground. "