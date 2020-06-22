LeBron James Is "Very Angry" After Kentucky Counties Don't Need More Than One Polling Place Before Election

LeBron James formed a task force to take on voter suppression, and the state of Kentucky appears to be his first target.

James disagreed with a report that Kentucky was allowing some counties to have only one polling place before Tuesday's primary election.

"I said it last week about GA. This is SYSTEMIC RACISM and OPPRESSION. What an angry man, "he tweeted in response to Saturday's report.

A judge ruled Thursday that Kentucky's most populous counties will not have to have more than one polling place for the state's primary election, according to the Courier-Journal.

"While it may seem intuitive that, when it comes to polling places, more is better, that is not a call to this Court, unless we first find a constitutional or statutory violation," wrote US District Judge Charles R. Simpson III. in his ruling

The decision was not to be appealed.

State elections were postponed from May to June due to the coronavirus pandemic. Counties in the state have also adjusted to Jefferson County using the Exposition Center as their sole polling place, according to the newspaper.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. told the newspaper that the ease of voting by mail and the obstacles the pandemic brings give reason to individual polling places.