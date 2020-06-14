LeBron James leading the rejection against Kyrie Irving's NBA restart booth

Kyrie Irving's stance against the NBA, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, resuming play amid a social justice movement has significant support among his peers. More than 80 players joined the Nets star in a conference call on Friday night, and several shared the view that the league, slated to restart on July 30 in Orlando, should not be distracted from the reforms at the national level. National for which you are fighting for the "Black Lives Matter". " why.

But change is not limited to just one path. Some players disagree with Irving, arguing that four months of daily media coverage fueled by millions of hungry sports fans may be an even stronger vehicle for his message.

The strongest voice and most recognizable face in the sport, LeBron James, is reportedly leading the fight in favor of ending the season. Earlier in the week, James announced the formation of a voting rights group, along with Hawks guard Trae Young, in hopes of increasing black voter turnout and ending black voter suppression. James was reportedly not on the call on Friday. Athletic reported that they want to continue playing while also being a voice for social change.

"Because of everything that is happening, people are finally beginning to listen to us," James told the New York Times. “We feel like we're finally setting foot on the door. How long is up to us? We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and attention, and now is the time for us to finally make a difference. "

Although Irving, who underwent shoulder surgery at the end of the season, no longer planned to play in the 22-team bubble, approved last week by the NBA board of governors and the players union, the guard of The Nets would sacrifice millions of dollars if they played. It did not resume.

Players who have already seen their checks reduced by the shortening of the regular season, and earn significantly less than Irving's $ 33.3 million salary next season, could see the NBA's economic structure collapse if the game doesn't restart this summer.

Without a conclusion for the 2019-20 season, the NBA could terminate the collective bargaining agreement by exercising the force majeure provision due to the COVID-19 pandemic, triggering the blockade, and reducing player salaries, with the uncertainty of whether fans will be able to attend games in the 2020-21 season, giving the union little influence.

Rocket guard Austin Rivers believes that NBA players could fight more powerfully for racial justice if players are paid.

"With this money, you could help more people and continue to give more of your time and energy to the BLM movement," Rivers wrote on Instagram. "I'm 100% on board. Because change has to happen and injustice has been happening for a long time. But also … not to mention that there are many NBA players I know who need them paychecks. 99% of the NBA has not made as much money as a guy like Kyrie.

"I love Kyrie's passion for helping this movement. He's admirable and inspiring. I'm on it … but in the right way and not at the expense of the entire NBA career and the players. We can do both. We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived. I think we do too! But canceling or boycotting return doesn't do it in my opinion. Boys want to play and provide and help change !!!! ”

The Lakers, the betting favorite to win the NBA title, also have multiple players supporting James, including Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley and Danny Green.

“The most important thing is to keep moving forward. When we go to Orlando, the media and play on that stage, if you use it wisely the right way you can move forward and continue the movement even in a better forum, "Green, the Lakers union representative, told the United States. Today Friday. "I think most of the guys wanted the season to come back. I didn't think the guys were against the season coming back or wanted it to be canceled. We are all for it and we didn't want to lose the season. They didn't want to lose in winning a championship. They didn't want to lose in maximizing their dollar. If we lost the season, we would have lost a good portion of our checks. "