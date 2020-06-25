Lebron James, Maverick Carter raised $ 100 million for new media company SpringHill







The basketball star and business partner Maverick Carter announced the formation of a new media company, SpringHill Co., which will be supported by a $ 100 million funding round.

Bloomberg Businessweek, which released the report Thursday for a cover story in next week's issue, said the duo formed the company on March 11, the same day the NBA suspended its season after the star center Utah Jazz Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. . But news about the company was not released until Thursday.

SpringHill Co. consolidates the James Robot Co. marketing agency with entertainment companies SpringHill Entertainment and Uninterrupted LLC, according to Bloomberg. SpringHill Entertainment is behind television shows like "The Wall" and movies like the upcoming sequel to "Space Jam."

On her official Instagram account, SpringHill is billed as "a media company with an uncomplicated agenda: a creator and distributor of all kinds of content that will give voice to creators and consumers who have been abused, ignored, or neglected."

"When we talk about telling stories, we want to be able to get home, hitting many houses where they feel like they can be part of that story," James told Bloomberg. "And they feel like, Oh, you know what? I can relate to that. It's very organic for our education." The company has already signed a television production agreement with Walt Disney Co. ( DIS ) and is working with Netflix ( NFLX ) in a basketball-themed movie starring Adam Sandler, according to Bloomberg. James serves as President and Carter is the CEO. Bloomberg reported that the board is comprised of News Corp. heiress Elisabeth Murdoch, Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd, Serena Williams, Apollo Global Management Co-Founder Marc Rowan, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Michael Rapino , Boston Red Sox President Tom Werner, and LA investment banker Paul Wachter.





