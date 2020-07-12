LeBron James of the Lakers plans to 'destroy' everyone on the NBA reboot

LeBron James is ready to claim the throne.

As countless players complain about life in the NBA bubble at Disney World, James seems focused on his historic opportunity to lead a third team other than an NBA title, posting on Instagram that he plans to "destroy whoever again be in front of me. " Be careful!

The Lakers (49-14) had the best record in the Western Conference when the season was suspended on March 11 and are light bookies favorites to capture their first championship since 2010. James, who referenced a season of Revenge for his position, he played a 55-game low in an injury-plagued first season in Los Angeles last year and missed the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, before joining Anthony Davis this season.

James, 35, is in contention to earn his fifth MVP of the regular season, averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds, and he could become the first player in league history to capture an MVP of the NBA Finals with three different teams.

The Lakers are scheduled to resume their season against the Clippers on July 30.