LeBron James rookie card expected to sell for over $ 1M at auction

A rare, autographed LeBron James rookie card is expected to win more than $ 1 million at auction next week.

Only 23 LeBron James 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite cards were produced. One is slated to go up in the auction block at Goldin Auctions, with bids starting Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

The website called James's card, No. 14 on the set, "the holy grail of modern business letters" which is considered "gem mint." He has a chance to break a record set by Goldin when he sold a rare Mike Trout card for almost $ 1 million.

The card, signed by James in blue ink, contains a piece of his jersey from his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The card was originally sold in a pack of four for $ 125.

"The basketball card market is on fire," Goldin told TMZ Sports. "We hope this breaks the record recently submitted for the $ 922,500 Mike Trout card to become the most valuable basketball and most valuable modern card of all time."