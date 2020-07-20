LeBron James' rookie card sells for a record $ 1.8M at auction

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw one of his rare rookie cards sell for a record $ 1.8 million at auction on Saturday.

James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, signed the card and a patch appeared on one of his jerseys as well. Only 23 of the items were made.

