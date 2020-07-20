LeBron James' rookie card sells for a record $ 1.8M at auction

near Video

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw one of his rare rookie cards sell for a record $ 1.8 million at auction on Saturday.

James, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, signed the card and a patch appeared on one of his jerseys as well. Only 23 of the items were made.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout saw one of his cards sell for $ 923,000 in May. At the time, it held the record for the most expensive modern card, before the auction this weekend.

When officials first announced James' rookie card auction in June, it was expected to go for more than $ 1 million.

James and the Lakers will look to return to action on the court when the NBA resumes on July 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakers are currently one of the favorites to take home the NBA title.