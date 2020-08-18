lebron-james-speaks-out-against-voter-suppression

(CNN) LeBron James has encouraged the Black community to “know their voting rights” after signing a letter to fight voter suppression.

Covid-19 is posing questions about voting safely in the upcoming US presidential election. Four years ago, lower Black participation was blamed on efforts to restrict voting rights as well as online disinformation campaigns and apathy.

The “More Than A Vote” campaign has been backed by James and a number of other Black athletes, including NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr. and Patrick Mahomes and Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix.

James’ Lakers face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando on Tuesday, ahead of which he urged Black voters to make their voices heard.

“A lot of people in our community, in the Black community … one, don’t want to vote because they don’t believe their vote counts,” James told reporters.