LeBron James uses media interview after first hit to 'shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

A key miscalculation by officers contributed to the tragic death of Breonna Taylor

"I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and her family and everything that is happening with that situation," James said after the Lakers played a war game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

He is the last NBA player to use his time with journalists to direct the conversation to the Taylor case.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris had only one subject to discuss Monday during his media session.

"We want to make sure that (Kentucky Attorney General) Daniel Cameron will arrest the police officers and officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, and that's all I have to say," said Harris.

Harris said that would be his answer to every question. Its availability lasted less than a minute.

James also called for arrests in the case.

"As one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know, and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for her and we want justice," James continued. "What is right is right, and what is wrong is wrong."

Breonna Taylor
Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was killed when police broke down her apartment door in a drug sting attempt and shot her eight times, in Louisville, Kentucky. A police officer involved in his fatal shooting was fired last month, according to the police department, more than three months after Taylor's death.

None of the officers involved in the shooting has been charged with a crime.

