LeBron James uses media interview after first hit to 'shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor'

"I want to continue to shed light on justice for Breonna Taylor and her family and everything that is happening with that situation," James said after the Lakers played a war game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

He is the last NBA player to use his time with journalists to direct the conversation to the Taylor case.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris had only one subject to discuss Monday during his media session.

"We want to make sure that (Kentucky Attorney General) Daniel Cameron will arrest the police officers and officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, and that's all I have to say," said Harris.