Lee Edwards: George Floyd Riots and 1968 Riots: What We Can Learn, How We Move Forward

Before declaring the 2020 riots as the worst in US history. In the USA, we must look at the 1968 national unrest that followed the senseless murder of Martin Luther King Jr. at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Over 100 cities exploded, led by Washington, D.C., Chicago, Baltimore, and Kansas City, resulting in more than 40 deaths, the arrest of 15,000 mostly black Americans, and damage of tens of millions of dollars. Washington was the epicenter of looting and violence.

Thirteen people died in D.C., all but one black. Some 1,200 buildings were burned, including 900 stores, many of them owned and operated by blacks. The prosperous U Street corridor did not recover financially until the opening of a Metro station in 1991, 23 years later.

An overwhelming DC police turned to the National Guard and the US Army. USA Looking for help. Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry guarded the White House, while National Guard units protected the US Capitol. USA

President Lyndon B. Johnson spoke on the radio and pleaded with Americans of all colors to "deny violence his victory" and keep Dr. King's dream alive. He called a meeting at the White House with civil rights leaders and government officials.

On the fourth day after Dr. King's murder on Easter Sunday, "the biggest wave of social unrest since the Civil War" finally stopped. What were the causes of this unprecedented eruption?

The division over the conduct of the Vietnam War was one. Large numbers of Americans called for our immediate withdrawal, an admission of defeat that President Johnson opposed.

Johnson was increasingly isolated in the White House, abandoned by many Democrats in Congress and reduced to speaking only in military installations. He would soon announce that he would not seek reelection. In 1964, he had won the presidency by more than 61 percent, the largest margin of popular vote in history.

Black radicals like Stokely Carmichael intensified the rhetoric by accusing "White America" ​​of killing Dr. King and asking blacks to arm themselves. Dr. King's dream of a peaceful integration between blacks and whites seemed to be fading fast.

Today, the United States is as divided as ever before in our history, divided racially, politically, and economically.

Today, we have media, especially social media, that emphasize what divides us rather than what unites us, that focus on the bad, not the good, in our exceptional nation.

We can use the inherent goodness of the American people to help each other, work together, and refuse to participate in any purposeless blame game.

Today, we have a president who is as controversial as anyone in our history, who must tragically rely on uniformed men to protect him as he walks from the White House to visit a fire-damaged church half a block away.

Today, we are struggling to cope with a deadly coronavirus and at the same time to restart a blocked economy.

What can we do?

First, we can draw from our history that we have always been able to manage and get out of the most difficult crisis, such as the 1968 riots.

Two, we can draw on the inherent goodness of the American people to help each other, work together, and refuse to participate in any purposeless blame game.

Third, we can urge leaders of all parties, religions, and colors to come together for a national summit to honestly and openly discuss racism in the United States. This is not a time for the blind, but for an open and honest dialogue.

Finally, we can pray to Almighty God to take care of us, guide us and sustain us in this trial, trusting that even though we now walk in the shade, He will lead us to safety in the end.

