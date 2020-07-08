Left-hander Diekman from A asks if there will be a season

Jake Diekman has serious questions about Major League Baseball's ability to conduct a season due to problems everywhere in getting timely test results, forcing training delays and cancellations.

For now, Diekman still plans to play. You must be very careful since you have autoimmune ulcerative colitis.

"Once the regular season arrives, there is no way to exclude me, but if they fail to resolve the evidence, this will all be closed," Diekman said Tuesday. "During the season there is no way we can go 72 hours or more without knowing our result, there is simply no way." There is no way that can happen and this will be safe for 60, 70 days or whatever. "

The Oakland left-hander said, "I'm at high risk, so I'll have to talk. I don't want to get sick," and he represents others who must take extra precautions because of an underlying condition.

"There is a small part in everyone's mind that thinks this is all going to be closed," Diekman said. “I think everyone is a little scared. They may not say it, but there is a little fear in everyone's head for that to happen, because if this is not resolved, there can be no teams that do not practice one or two days in a row and have two weeks until it begins. the regular season. There is simply no way for that to happen.

"If the boys don't think that way, I feel like you need to be realistic."

Across San Francisco Bay, the Giants had to cancel their scheduled training Tuesday at Oracle Park because the results of tests administered Saturday had not been received. Manager Gabe Kapler was hoping to get his club back on the field on Wednesday.

"No one expected this to be easy and everyone is doing the best they can," Kapler said.

Sure, Diekman realizes that the Utah lab that administers the results is overdue and faces daunting demands, as more than several thousand tests per day "doesn't make sense to me."

"I really don't get it," he said. "I hope they get the test resolved."

An email and phone message to Daniel Eichner, president of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, did not immediately return Tuesday.

“There are two teams, maybe more, that are not even on the field today. That just can't happen, "Diekman, 33, said." I have no idea what else to say. In a perfect world, there would be zero, but this is the first time they've probably done it. This lab is probably reaching somewhere. aside, I don't know how many they will get per week.

"I know they are doing their best, but I don't know if that's good enough for now. It's a bit troubling, "he said. "Let's say we do a 10-day road trip and only get results once, that's not very good with 45-50 people in a clubhouse at the same time."