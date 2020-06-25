Left-wing protesters tell Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden to "get out of the way," says Henninger.

The left-wing protest movement that has swept the country has been going on for decades, fueled in part by liberal university campuses, Wall Street Journal columnist Dan Henninger said Thursday.

Speaking to introduce Ed Henry to "America's Newsroom," Henninger said many Americans have been "stunned" to see protesters calling for monuments to Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Ulysses S. Grant to be removed.

"You can't imagine where this came from," said Henninger, who argued that "seeds of culture cancellation" were planted on campus for the past 30 years and were largely ignored.

WISCONSIN OFFICERS CONDEMN VIOLENCE AFTER THE CAPITOL OF LOS PUÑOS DEL CAOS, STATE SENATOR SHARES VIDEO OF ALLEGED ATTACK

"It started on campus when they applied and instituted speech codes, which forbade people to speak a certain number of words. University presidents were accommodating about that. They then denied tenure to conservative professors who were in balance with thought group ".

"Then when the student started attacking his own liberal professors as racists, the universities stepped aside, just like his liberal colleagues, and they also let that happen. That was the seed of the culture of cancellation, the anti-irrational history that we are seeing right now. Liberals in leadership positions in our institutions waited and allowed that to happen, "he continued, adding that those voices are" taking control "of the Democratic Party.

"Progressives say 'work for us, get out of the way, Joe Biden, get out of the way, Nancy Pelosi, we are taking over'. And people like Nancy Pelosi basically say 'no problem' ; ".

In his latest op-ed, the deputy editor of the Wall Street Journal editorial page described the movement as "smiling face liberalism." Henninger said "the rapid collapse of America's elites under this left-wing offensive is surprising and a landmark event," but questioned whether a backlash is looming.

"Will it last? I think people across the political spectrum are shocked by the events of these weeks, especially the destruction of Taliban-style monuments and the embrace of anarchy as an official ideology, without the credible rejection of Joe Biden or another prominent Democrats. But if history teaches us anything, it is that the American electorate will not be permanently pushed, "he wrote.

Meanwhile, BET founder Robert Johnson, in an interview Wednesday with Fox News Digital, criticized those who are tearing down Confederate statues and other monuments across the country as "border anarchists," while challenging the idea that Americans Blacks support this.

Johnson, who became the country's first black billionaire in 2001, launched a $ 14 billion launch to repair descendants of slavery. But he said the movement to tear down statues, cancel television shows, and lay off teachers does nothing to close the wealth gap that has persisted since slavery.

"It is equivalent to rearranging loungers on a racial Titanic," Johnson told Fox News. "It absolutely doesn't mean anything."