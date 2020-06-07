Leftists have firm control in The New York Times: Goodwin

At a conference at Hillsdale College last year on standards erosion in The New York Times, I borrowed a memorable exchange from Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises."

"How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asks. "Two ways," responds Mike. "Little by little and then suddenly."

For the Times, "suddenly" has come. Its standards are now bankrupt.

The newspaper newsroom revolt over the publication of Senator Tom Cotton's opinion piece and the enthusiastic surrender of management marks the end of any appearance of basic justice. The Times' gradual metamorphosis from a large newspaper to a leftist propaganda sheet is complete.

Stick a fork on the Gray Lady.

His obituary is a sad day and not just for journalism. Because the Times is a uniquely powerful institution in terms of shaping public opinion, its cult of conformity is a dark day for the United States.

Last week's developments amounted to a hostile takeover of the newspaper, as one friend put it. It is an apt description because the 800 staff members who opposed the publication of Cotton's support for using the military to quell the riots declared their hostility to the fundamental traditions of journalism.

Previous opinion pieces from American adversaries, including Vladimir Putin and the Taliban, did not raise any complaints from the staff. Nor is one of Turkey's strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the world leader in locking up journalists. But Tom Cotton, an American senator, was beyond pale.

For one day, the climactic battle for his piece was touch and go, but then defenders of traditional standards raised the white flag.

Actually, they did something much worse. They changed sides and attacked the cause they had defended hours earlier.

Editor Arthur G. Sulzberger said in a statement Thursday that "I believe in the principle of openness to a variety of opinions, including those with which we disagree, and this article was published in that spirit."

In Friday's group complaint session, he was calling the same article "derogatory" and saying "it shouldn't have been published."

In between, the newspaper covered the flip-flops by saying that the process leading to the publication did not meet the newspaper's "standards".

That is an Orwellian choice of words because the only standards in the Times are double standards. Even on the opinion page, supporting President Trump is prohibited and that is Cotton's standard violation.

The events began when Trump said he would send the military if mayors and governors failed to protect their citizens from the violent unrest related to the George Floyd protests. Other presidents have deployed troops in similar situations, and Cotton thought it was a good idea this time.

The newspaper's opinion team contacted his office with an invitation to explain why on the pages of the Times.

That offer kept faith with the original intent of the Sulzberger family when it created the modern opinion page 50 years ago. The point was to present ideas that did not fit the newspaper's positions.

Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, was perfect for the job because of his credibility in military affairs. The Harvard Law School graduate was a decorated infantry leader in Iraq and Afghanistan and is on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Perhaps the strangest part of the debacle is that the responsible man ultimately had no direct role in Cotton's piece. But executive editor Dean Baquet's fingerprints are all over the revolt.

Baquet runs the newsroom, which is different from the editorial and opinion pages. Or at least it was until the 2016 presidential campaign.

It was then that Baquet, after Trump secured the Republican nomination, opened the floodgates allowing journalists to voice their opinions in supposedly direct news stories.

Surprise, surprise, the result was a daily drum beat declaring Trump unfit for president, starting on page one. That would have been embarrassing enough, but the Times also led the charge of spreading Russia's collusion story, which turned out to be false.

Although the newspaper made a mea culpa after the 2016 election by admitting that its coverage did not see the possibility of Trump's victory, it never admitted that its collusive coverage was deeply flawed and misleading.

The central problem was Baquet's decision to allow reporters to corrupt news articles with his personal bias. Without the control that fairness and restraint impose, the coverage reflected more left-wing talking points than actual reports.

The opinion-dominated newspaper violates the standards that originated when Adolph Ochs bought control of the Times in 1896.

Ochs promised that his newspaper would be "clean, dignified, trustworthy and impartial." He also added the famous slogan "All news that can be printed".

Almost 125 years later, Baquet and Sulzberger have completely separated the Times from those roots.

It is noteworthy that Baquet's reporters, and not opinion writers, led the attacks on Cotton. Accustomed to having their views dominate news pages, newsroom employees have also been eager to control opinion pages.

Now they do. His determination to silence opposing ideas resembles the heckler's veto that students have been awarded on many college campuses. When the rare conservative is invited to speak, the result is more often a riot than a debate.

Then the virus of intolerance has conquered The New York Times. It is a safe space, where inconvenient facts and ideas will not be heard.

But if Sulzberger believes he has appeased his inner mafia, he will soon realize that there is no limit to the progressives' yearning for power. Whatever you give them is never enough.

Now that he has shown that he can be shot, it will increase pressure on the young editor to silence anyone in the newspaper who does not endorse the notion that the United States is and always was a gigantic system of oppression, with white men detaining everyone. others.

The view that the United States is racist at its core was part of the complaint against Cotton that his support for the troops puts blacks, including Times reporters, at risk. The scandalous claim shows that the staff is anti-militarist and anti-police.

Not incidentally, the idea that the United States was born out of racism and slavery is the centerpiece of the newspaper's misguided Project 1619. It has been roundly denounced by eminent historians, in black and white, for presenting a simplistic and full of errors version of the foundation of the nation.

But the Times is no longer restricted by facts and reality. Her narrative of oppression guides coverage from start to finish in everything from politics to business to sports and entertainment.

As such, Project 1619 and the revolt against Cotton are two aspects of the same obsession. Both reveal that the newspaper's virulent anti-Trumpism is not just about him. More broadly, its America First agenda offends its elitist and globalist sensibilities.

Of course, it's true that almost everyone in the Times hates Trump. But it's also clear that almost everyone in the Times also has contempt for the majority of Americans.

From now on, nothing published in the Times will challenge your bias.