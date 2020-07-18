Legally Armed Driver Shoots, Kills Gunman to Stop Wave of Deadly Shooting in Indiana

A gunman legally shot and killed a gunman in Brownsburg, Indiana, this week after an unprovoked fatal shooting, saving the life of a second victim in the process.

The 22-year-old suspect, Joshua Christopher Hayes, allegedly attacked two men while they were working at the Brownsburg cemetery on Tuesday afternoon, Indianapolis-based WISH-TV reported.

Without provocation, Hayes allegedly chased 36-year-old worker Seth Robertson to an intersection, where he shot and killed him, according to the station.

As Hayes was chasing the second cemetery worker, one of his bullets hit the vehicle of an unidentified Good Samaritan who was stopped at a red light near the intersection, injuring him, the Indianapolis Star reported.

That man got out of the car, returned fire with a legal weapon, and fatally hit Hayes.

"This tragic event could have been much more disastrous," Brownsburg Police Captain Jennifer Barrett told WISH. “Victim three not only saved the life of victim two, but also saved the lives of many others. Victim three did exactly what anyone would have wanted him to do in that scene that day. "

Speaking to a WIBC, a local radio station, Second Amendment attorney Guy Relford said he was representing the driver and argued that the shooting was justified.

"My client looked at that and realized that there was one thing he could do and take steps to save an innocent life," he told the station. "The scenario was pretty clear to him in the sense that one person was chasing another and the other was saying, 'No, no, no, no, please don't shoot me.'"

Relford is also a firearms trainer and weekend presenter on the radio station.

"They very quickly, the BPD did, they determined that my client acted completely legally and was justified by Indiana law," Relford said in the interview.

Police told WISH that they saw no reason to charge the driver with a crime, but that the decision would be made by the Hendricks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators also said they believed Hayes' mental health problems could have caused the shooting.