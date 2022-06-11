According to Deadline, the creators of Cobra Kai are back with a new project. They are teaming up with Legendary Pictures on a Duke Nukem movie. The duo, who also was responsible for the Karate Kid spin-off show, will be writing and producing the project. No word yet on what the film will entail or when it might be released. Sometimes referred to as Duke Nukem: Forever, the original third-person shooter was released in 1996 and was developed by Apogee Software and published by GT Interactive. The sequel, Duke Nukem: Zero Hour, was released on the PlayStation 2 in 2001. The game has been at least partially responsible for making its main character a pop culture icon. An animated short of Duke Nukem Forever was announced in 2005 and was released in 2007. It took more than a decade to develop the short.

Unfortunately, a Duke Nukem movie is in the works in Hollywood

In short, the game has a movie now. This isn’t Hollywood’s first foray into video games, as there have been countless adaptations of classics like Resident Evil and Tomb Raider. However, this is their first bad adaptation: Duke Nukem Forever was universally panned for its on-point portrayal of extremely misogynistic dialogue and gratuitous violence against women. Hollywood has since been uncharacteristically quiet on the subject of Duke Nukem Forever. Famous Whoopi Goldberg, who played a reporter in the film, recently took to Twitter to express her disappointment that Duke Nukem Forever is still being considered for a movie adaptation.

Legendary Pictures is developing a Duke Nukem film with the Cobra Kai designers

Duke Nukem is a legendary gaming icon and now, he’s going Hollywood. The entertainment industry giant, Legendary Pictures, is developing a feature film based on the long-time video game character, who was created in 1991. The as-yet-untitled Duke Nukem movie will be written by Jon Boyer and produced by Christopher Taylor from Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV fame. Brian J. Robison and Jason Trost will also oversee the film on behalf of Legendary. The story is said to follow “the decades-long battle between Duke and the forces of destruction, as well as his interactions with allies and enemies in the long-running war between aliens and humans.” Boyer wrote the new Daredevil TV series for Marvel and is a writer/producer on Star Wars Rebels for Lucasfilm.

