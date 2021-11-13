HBO’s show “Legendary” is about the LGBTQ ball scene that was popular in New York City and beyond in the ’80s and ’90sIn the day where shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Queer Eye” bring LGBTQ celebrities to the front, “Legendary” will show you how it all started.

The show “Legendary” has been getting rave reviews. The show can showcase queer and Black artists and pay homage to LGBTQ culture. This is revolutionary because TV shows usually do not do this. It does not surprise me that HBO has decided to renew the show for a third season.

What is the expected release date to see Legendary Season 3?

The show’s upcoming season is not known, but it is confirmed that the hosts and judges from season two will be returning. The host, Dashaun Wesley, will also be there. The judges people know and love will also return: Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, and Megan Thee Stall

“Legendary” is a TV show that people like. People watch it and they can’t stop. The good news is that the show will be on again soon! But we do not know when yet.

HBO says that they are excited about ballroom. They are excited to show it on television. We are happy to work with our partners at Scout again for another season. We will make it even better and tell more interesting stories!

About the plot of the show Legendary Season 3?

Legendary is a TV show about ball culture. It just came out on HBO Max. The show follows eight different houses (groups of people) as they dance for $100,000.The series was praised by GLAAD for featuring LGBTQ+ people from the New York ballroom scene.

In July 2020, HBO Max renewed the series and said that season 2 would come on April 17, 2021.

HBO Max renewed the series for a third season in June 2021.

About the format?

A game show has contestants. They are in groups called houses. Each house can have five people, including a leader called the mother or father of the house. The panel is made up of four permanent judges and one guest judge that changes each episode.

In the qualifying round, people who represent houses and show off for judges. The judges will give them a “ten” if they like it and a “chop” if they don’t.

In the second round, people from different houses will fight against each other until one of them remains. That person is the winner.

When a category involves all the members of a House, instead of qualifying rounds and battle rounds, each house performs in front of the judges and receives critiques. Then, one member is picked by consensus from the judges as the winner.

The judges of the show will look at all the categories and pick out which house is best. They will also choose two houses that are worstIf someone in your House is eliminated, you can take them back. If the person who is eliminated gets to come back, then that person’s House can stayIn the second season, a new way of ranking the houses was introduced. The judges scored each performance and then added up their scores.

What cast will we see in Season 3 of Legendary?

Each episode features a fashion and dance coach. They make your house look nice and teach you how to dance.

Dashaun Wesley as Master of Ceremonies

MikeQ as DJ

Judges:

Jameela Jamil

Law Roach

Leiomy Maldonado

Megan Thee Stallion

Johnny Wujek as Fashion Coach

Tanisha Scott as Performance Coach

Jamari Balmain as Assistant Choreographer (season 2)

Other details about the cast:

The judges are not yet known. But the host is back. And so are other judges who you know!

Every episode in Season 3 of The Cinemaholic will have a guest judge join the panel. This is because it takes 50 minutes for an episode to run and there is so much to talk about. But no matter what, The Cinemaholic always hits all the right notes, and people who watch love it.

