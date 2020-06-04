Legends of Tomorrow Season 6’s New Team Revealed: Every Change

Thanks to the Waverider revolving door, Legends of Tomorrow will have a new team when the Arrowverse series returns in the middle of the 2021 season.

Warning: SPOILERS for Legends of tomorrow season 5 finale, "Swan Thong".

Legends of tomorrow He'll have a new and different team when Season 6 begins in 2021. Arrowverse's weirdest (and best) series about time-traveling misfit superheroes ended Season 5 with some big changes, including team captain Sara Lance ( Caity Lotz), to be kidnapped by aliens. The Legends didn't even realize that Sara was snatched up when the season 5 finale ended, but when they do, it will be a somewhat different lineup that will launch the Waverider into outer space to rescue White Canary.

the Legends of tomorrow The alignment is in a constant state of flux, by design. At the end of Legends of tomorrow Season 5, the only two remaining heroes that made the season 1 roster are Sara Lance AKA White Canary and Mick Rory AKA Heatwave (Dominic Purcell). In fact, both have risen in the ranks of the Legends; Sara was originally a dangerous former member of the League of Assassins seeking redemption and was promoted to Team Captain in Season 2. Mick Rory was the former scam partner of Leonard Snart, also known as Captain Cold (Wentworth Miller), but now it is The group's integral backbone and its great theft even finances the Legends. In Legends of tomorrow Season 5, the team said goodbye with tears to newlyweds Ray Palmer, aka The Atom (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), which was especially poignant as Ray was a founding legend. But the Waverider has a revolving door policy for both superheroes and, occasionally, its villains.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Ending and Explanation of Sara's Disappearance

Legends of tomorrowThe season 5 finale, "Swan Thong," ended with Sara Lance's alien kidnapping, forcing the team roster to unexpectedly change once again. During season 5, Sara's girlfriend Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), who was the former director of the Office of Time, became a co-captain of the Legends and led missions after Sara was blinded by her encounter with Atropos (Joanna Vanderham), one of The Fate of Greek Myths, and had to face her new superpower of clairvoyance. With Sara now missing, the responsibility rests with Ava as the sole captain of the Waverider, and without a doubt, she will mobilize the team to bring Sara home. Legends of tomorrow season 6. Backing Ava there will be a formidable roster of Legends coming out of the season 5 finale: John Constantine (Matt Ryan), Nate Heywood AKA Steel (Nick Zano), Mick Rory and Behrad's brother-sister duo (Shayan Sobhian ) and Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe).

This group is the current crop that calls Waverider their home, but they also have reliable support: Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) is Constantine's apprentice and is kind of a legend, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) is now the caretaker of the Constantine's haunted mansion in Northumberland County, UK, and Mona Wu (Ramona Young), who is also a Hawaiian werewolf named Kuape, is an ancient legend who appears from time to time. Legends of tomorrow Season 5 also featured Lita (Mina Sundwall), the estranged daughter of Mick Rory who forged a new relationship with her father. It remains to be seen whether Lita will join the Legends and become a duet with Heatwave. Of course, Legends can always count on the cheery A.I. Waverider's Gideon (Amy Pemberton).

But according to TVLineplot synopsis of Legends of tomorrow season 6, a new female heroine will join the Legends. This mysterious addition is described as "a woman who was kidnapped by aliens as a child and allegedly imbued with powers … or that or she's just crazy." Whoever this new Legends of Tomorrow member is in Season 6, it looks like he'll fit on board the Waverider.

Meanwhile, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who is also a shapeshifter and the Greek god Clotho, decided to leave the Legends at the end of season 5. This makes him the second hero that Richardson-Sellers played and who left the team after two seasons; the actress previously played Amaya Jiwe AKA Vixen in Legends of tomorrow season 2 and 3. Charlie was a magical ex-fugitive who joined the Legends at the beginning of season 4, but despite his full-time departure from the team, Charlie may still appear in Legends of tomorrow season 6. As Sara reminded him, "Once a legend, always a legend."

Next: What to Expect from Legends of Tomorrow Season 6

Star Trek: TNG Enterprise Had Dolphin and Whale Crew Members