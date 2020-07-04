LEGO debuts new sets for the young at heart with Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Star Wars, and Iron Man

Written by Joe Bagliere, CNN

Lego announced a new line of "Lego Art", a set of high-end buildings aimed at adult fans.

The line, available for purchase on September 1, will launch with four themes: Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe, Iron Studios, Marvel Man, Star Wars "The Sith" and The Beatles.

The pieces, once completed, form beautiful mosaics worthy of permanent exhibition.

"Reconnect with your creative side, channel your inner artist and create a beautiful art display that you will love. Give your personal or office space a touch of the iconic with your own version of your favorite pop art," said the website. Lego about the series.

The Iron Man set allows builders to create three different portraits of the superhero. Credit: LEGO

Each set of Lego Art canvases will allow builders to choose one of three or four pieces to create, depending on the set you are building. Two of them, the Iron Man and Star Wars sets, will offer the builder the opportunity to create a larger, "ultimate" piece if they feel up for the challenge and are willing to buy additional sets, the company says.

The Lego line is shown alongside the "Listen-Build-Relax" mantra, encouraging builders to work on their respective projects while listening to selected "soundtracks" (also called "audio construction podcasts") combined with their work. specific art.

Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe page, for example, features a preview of "The Factory," an audio piece about Warhol's backstory, his work, and how he came to Lego Art. The song presents this as "an experience brand new Lego construction that allows you to recreate four different versions of one of the most recognized works of the 20th century. "

The games are designed to be permanently displayed. Credit: LEGO

For Beatles fans, it's an opportunity to create lasting pieces of art while re-engaging with your all-time favorite albums and songs.

"Emulate the vibes of the momentous meditation retreat that inspired & # 39; The White Album & # 39;. Tap into your creativity, surrender to the moment, and build at your own pace, tile by tile," the site says.

The Iron Man set offers an opportunity for the builders to assemble three different portraits of the superhero. And the Star Wars Sith shows various "dark side" faces.

Lego Art Canvas Sets are recommended for builders 18 years of age and older and can range from 2,933 to 3,406 pieces depending on the set.