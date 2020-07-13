Leicester puts Champions League hopes at risk with collapse

In the top four since September, Leicester's Champions League hopes are no longer as sure.

A 4-1 capitulation at Bournemouth, threatened by relegation, summed up Leicester's form since the Premier League returned from its three-month coronavirus-forced shutdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

"I would say a big apology to the fans because that was unacceptable for a Leicester team," said Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. "You can't do that and I've never been close to that since I've been here, it was a huge disappointment. We lacked spirit and attitude."

Leicester has won only once in all six league games since the restart, accumulating six points and moving from third to fourth.

It could drop to fifth on Monday night if Manchester United beat Southampton. However, fifth could secure fourth and last place in the England Champions League if the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirms the Manchester City Champions League ban for next season.

Wolverhampton also remains in view of fifth place, moving three points from United after beating Everton 3-0 on Sunday.

However, Arsenal and Tottenham are in a realistic fight for a place in the Europa League. Tottenham has the advantage after beating Arsenal 2-1 in the North London derby to beat their rival in eighth place. But Sheffield United, in its first season in the league, is ahead of them in seventh place.

SLICES OF LEICESTER

Despite winning the league with a 5,000-1 probability in 2016, Leicester is a much-changed team and tops Rodgers' first full season in charge. But throwing away the third-place cushion would make it difficult to accept qualification for the Champions League.

Jamie Vardy put Leicester in the lead in the first half at Bournemouth, who changed the game over a two-minute period after the break.

Junior Stanislas equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after Callum Wilson was dragged by Wilfred Ndidi and Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front quickly after the restart.

Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu was shown a direct red card after kicking Wilson as he attempted to retrieve the ball.

"We gave them a lifeline in the game with the penalty," Rodgers said, "and suddenly, very quickly, you're behind 2-1, but I was more disappointed with the reaction."

Bournemouth extended their lead in the 83rd when Stanislas's cross punch went through a large deflection by Jonny Evans towards goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Not scoring before Sunday in the league since joining Bournemouth from Liverpool in January 2019, Solanke hit a shot between Schmeichel's legs for his second game of the night in '87, after taking advantage of a loose pass. The victory leaves Bournemouth three points from safety.

"I didn't see it coming, to be honest," said Rodgers. "The second half lacked personality and that's the biggest disappointment."

TOTTENHAM COMMENT

It was the first Premier League derby in North London at the new Tottenham stadium, but fans were not allowed in due to the restriction of the coronavirus.

Alexandre Lacazette doubled Arsenal's opening game in the upper corner in the 16th minute. But Sead Kolašinac's misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level off in three minutes, with Son Heung-min pulling the ball at a tight angle but still chipping to goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Son, who was eliminated from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner kick that Toby Alderweireld sent Martinez in the 81st with a header.

VILLA OF LIFE

Trezeguet scored twice when Aston Villa helped his slim chances of survival with a 2-0 victory against Crystal Palace. The Egypt international scored in each half to give the third and final Villa their first victory in 11 league games and move the team to four safety points with three games remaining.

The streak of five consecutive losses in the Palace Premier League is now manager Roy Hodgson's worst equal sequence in the competition. But the South London club is safe 12 points from the relegation zone.

Palace will be without Christian Benteke for the last three games of the season. The former Villa forward was sent off after the final whistle for violent conduct after kicking Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

THE WOLVES WIN

After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves took the lead in halftime in the first half through Raúl Jiménez's penalty and Leander Dendoncker scored 46 seconds after the break. Diogo Jota grabbed the third when he hit goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.