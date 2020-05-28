Leigh Whannell Develops Sequel Update Series!

Leigh Whannell develops a series of update sequels!

One of the best and most criminally underrated of 2018, Leigh Whannell & # 39; s Enhance, is coming back to the public in a new way as the writer / director partners with frequent collaborator Blumhouse Productions to help develop a series of sci-fi action movie sequels, according to Deadline. Click here to buy the original. Enhance!

RELATED: Participate in ComingSoon's Invisible Man Photo Contest!

The series adaptation is slated to be co-created and produced by Whannell, who has just come out of the acclaimed reboot of The invisible manand Tim Walsh (Treadstone), who will act as showrunner on the project. They will be joined in the writing room by Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland, who directed the second season of the adaptation of the Blumhouse & # 39; s USA Network series of The purge franchise, with Blumhouse Television and UCP ready to co-produce it.

The latest chapter in the near future picks up a few years after the movie and will expand the universe with an evolved version of the STEM artificial intelligence chip implant and a new host in a world where the government has reused STEM to help curb the criminals. exercise.

The sequel series marks Whannell's first immersion in the world of television after keeping his eyes on film for more than 15 years and is the first project to come out of the first film and television contract he recently signed with Blumhouse, with whom had already worked. along with for The invisible man and Insidious franchise.

RELATED: CS Swag Bag: Leigh Whannell and The Invisible Man Cast!

Along with those two franchises, Whannell is known for helping to co-create the long horror franchise. Mountain range alongside director James Wan (Evil one), in addition to starring in the first installment. Whannell and Wan were frequent collaborators after meeting at film school, and then co-wrote and directed Dead silence, which, although it was a critical failure and seen as a hasty disappointment by both, He has seen a cult after meeting in subsequent years.

After his wife is killed during a brutal assault that also paralyzes him, Gray Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is approached by a billionaire inventor with an experimental cure that will "improve" his body. The cure, an Artificial Intelligence implant called STEM, gives Gray far beyond physical abilities and the ability to claim retaliation against those who murdered his wife and left him for dead.

Enhance It was written and directed by Leigh Whannell and hit theaters in June 2018 to rave critics for her update on her old-school revenge premise and for Whannell's humorous dark script and forceful action and direction. It was also a modest box office hit, raising $ 17 million on a production budget of $ 3 million, and having raised questions about a sequel, he and producer Jason Blum have expressed enthusiasm over the past two years about possible plans to continue the story.