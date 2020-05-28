Leigh Whannell update has sequel to TV series in progress at Blumhouse

When director Leigh Whannell's THE INVISIBLE MAN acted as gangbusters in theaters in February ($ 121.9M), the horror reboot caused many fans to talk about the filmmaker's 2018 sci-fi thriller UPDATE. The short version is that many moviegoers hoped that Whannell would one day return to the UPDATE world, and now it seems like that wish is about to be granted.

It has been announced that UPGRADE is receiving a follow-up to the television series, which Deadline says takes up a few years after the events of the film and expands the universe with an evolved version of STEM and a new host, imagining a world in which the government returns STEM purposes to help curb criminal activity.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYvLfbZPtyI (/ embed)

RELATED: Best Movie You've Never Seen: Improvement

The series is co-created and produced by Whannell and Tim Walsh, who will also act as showrunners for the series. Whannell, who is in high demand after breaking expectations with THE INVISIBLE MAN, will direct. The best part? A writers' room is already being established for the promising project, for which Blumhouse and UCP are collaborating.

Whannell UPDATE is set in the near future, when technology controls almost every aspect of life. But when the world of Gray (Logan Marshall-Green), a self-styled technophobe, turns upside down, his only hope for revenge is an experimental computer chip implant.

According to our new managing editor, Chris BumbrayUPGRADE is one of the best movies you have ever seen. To my own personal embarrassment, I have yet to experience the film, which is something I am trying to correct at the end of this next weekend. It's been a black mark on my record for most of two years, but I'm just a man and there are a lot of movies, okay?

The UPGRADE series news marks Whannell's television debut after reaching a film and television deal with Blumhouse earlier this year. Jason Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik will serve as executive producers on the series as part of a collaborative effort with Whannell and Walsh.