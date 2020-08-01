Lena Dunham reveals that she fought the coronavirus

Lena Dunham revealed on Friday that she battled the coronavirus in mid-March, and that she is still experiencing devastating effects from the disease.

The 34-year-old creator and star of HBO's "Girls" gave a detailed account of her illness in an Instagram post titled "My Covid Story."

"It started with joint pain," Dunham wrote, "then the pain was joined by crushing fatigue." Then a 102 "fever.

"Suddenly my body just rebelled."

The New York native, who suffers from a number of chronic illnesses, said she experienced severe symptoms for about three weeks, which she spent in isolation. She did not say where she contracted COVID-19 or where she self-quarantined.

During his illness, he wrote that "the nerves in my feet were burning and the muscles did not seem to do their job." My hands were numb. I could not tolerate loud noises. I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. "

"It felt like it was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then my cables were redirected to the wrong inputs."

Dunham said she did not have to be hospitalized since a doctor treated her at home, noting that "this type of practical care is a privilege that is too unusual in our broken healthcare system."

For three weeks, he said his days "mixed with each other like a delusion that went wrong."

After a month, she tested negative for the virus, but still experiences health problems that she "DID NOT" before detecting COVID-19.

These included having swollen hands and feet, constant migraine, and debilitating fatigue.

"Even as a person with chronic illness, I have never felt this way," he wrote.

She said she was forced to tell her story after seeing people's "carelessness" when it comes to wearing masks, social distancing, or taking other precautions to avoid illness.

"When you take the appropriate steps to protect yourself and your neighbors," he wrote, "you save them a world of pain."