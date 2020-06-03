LendingTree.com – Compare Lenders

LendingTree, LLC is a leading marketing generator and is a properly licensed mortgage broker, as required by law, with its main office located at 11115 Rushmore Dr., Charlotte, NC 28277, telephone number 866-501-2397 (TDD / TTY). NMLS unique identifier # 1136. LendingTree, LLC is known as LT Technologies instead of the real name LendingTree, LLC in New York. LendingTree technology and processes are patented under US Patent Nos. 6,385,594 and 6,611,816 and licensed under US Patent Nos. 5,995,947 and 5,758,328. © LendingTree, LLC. All rights reserved. This site is intended for people in the USA. USA Continental, Alaska and Hawaii, and is available to them.