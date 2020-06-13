Lenny Dykstra attacks Ron Darling after losing the libel suit

Meet the mess.

Lenny Dykstra, the man they call "Nails," continues to beat former teammate Ron Darling, even trying to get him fired by writing to Darling's New York Mets boss.

Less than two weeks after filing his libel suit against the station, Dykstra redoubled his claims that Darling "faked" his battle with thyroid cancer last year to take a convenient leave of absence from the booth and the attention of the public. he faced a backlash over his memories.

In his book, Darling wrote that Dykstra changed the course of the 1986 World Series by racially mocking and criticizing Red Sox pitcher Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd from the deck circle before Game 3. After Boyd and a big A number of former Mets, including Darryl Strawberry, Doc Gooden and Kevin Mitchell, denied that it happened, Dykstra filed suit against Darling.

"As soon as the stories he wrote in his book … (he) began to be taken apart by fans, his former teammates (three of them African-American) and the press on a daily basis," Dykstra wrote on December 6. Email the Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, who shared with The Post this week.

"So he did the only thing he could do to get out of the line of fire … (take) a 'medical leave of absence'. He knew the only way to get fans to stop the daily beating that was taking was playing the "pity card".

Darling's doctor sent a letter to Dykstra's lawyers confirming that Darling had cancer. But Dykstra offered a convoluted claim that the doctor never provided the post-surgery pathology report that he said he would, and that his schedule was off. Said the doctor's letter; Darling's announcement on April 13, 2019 that he had a mass on his chest; surgery three days later to remove it, and his May 6 statement that he had cancer, were not combined.

Dykstra texted the Post last week saying, "IF RON DARLING HAD CANCER THEN SHOW IT, THAT COULD END EVERYTHING, BUT HE CANNOT SHOW SOMETHING HE DOESN'T HAVE."

NJ.com first reported Dykstra's astonishing allegations.

Dykstra told The Post that she wrote Wilpon three times to "let them know they were participating in a cover-up."

Wilpon's response to Dykstra's emails was to forward him to his legal adviser. They declined comments when The Post contacted them.

Rejecting the libel suit, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Robert D. Kalish ruled last month that "Dykstra's reputation for unsportsmanlike conduct and intolerance is already so tarnished that he cannot take further harm."

Steve Rosner, Ron Darling's former agent, said of Dykstra's latest tirade: "We have no comment on anything Lenny Dykstra has said, as nothing he has said warrants any response." The Mets also declined to comment.