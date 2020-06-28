Leo Terrell: Black Lives Matter is & # 39; taking advantage & # 39; in a & # 39; false narrative & # 39;

Civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell joins "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Sunday night, where he addresses his problems with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, saying the organization's motivation is money and calls them "speculators".

"This is why Black Lives Matter is basically, in my opinion, the Al Sharpton of the 21st century. They are speculators. They are benefiting by trying to give a narrative, a false narrative that is white racist policemen, deaths that destroy to the black community, "Terrell told host Mark Levin.

"You point Chicago. There is no presence (BLM) walking around the neighborhood protesting to stop black on black crime. Al Sharpton goes to George Floyd's funeral. You use a funeral to launch a campaign speech attacking Donald Trump. I don't." I don't see Al Sharpton in Chicago. That 3-year-old boy who was killed. You know why? Because it is not profitable. There is no money to win. "

Terrell criticized the narrative that "systemic discrimination" was real, saying that much of law enforcement was well-intentioned.

"And we are talking about Chicago. You are talking about Atlanta. You are talking about Washington, D.C. and L.A., this big lie, Mark, about systemic discrimination. How can you have systemic discrimination in Chicago when the leadership of a minority?" Terrell said. "I know that systemic discrimination is, does not exist. However, this is the narrative that portrays Black Lives' leadership."

"They don't know what they're talking about. This isn't 1960. We don't have Bull Connor or the German Shepherds," said Terrell. "This is 2020. I'm an African American on your show. It's not like it was 50 years ago. But Black Lives Matter and the Democratic leadership want you to think it's 1960. Well, I'm sick of that narrative."

Levin asked the civil rights activist if Black Lives Matters was a "growing element" within the Democratic Party.

"Black Lives Matter has dominated (sic) social media … and the perception is that they control the Democratic Party," said Terrell. "I hope, I beg, I pray that they don't control the Democratic Party. But the current state right now is that it has controlled the Democratic Party. It has silenced the Democratic leadership. The Democratic leadership is afraid of Black Lives Matter for a variety of reasons." .

Terrell said he believes "the most insulting reason" why Democrats fear the movement is that they believe they speak for all African Americans.

"Let me be clear, Black Lives Matter does not speak for Leo Terrell. And there is no representative, there is no monolithic group like Black Lives Matter that speaks for African Americans," said Terrell. "We are individuals and we have our own individual opinion. I can assure African Americans in these Democratic cities that they want law and order."