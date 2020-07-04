Leo Terrell criticizes DNC's tweet linking Mount Rushmore to "white supremacy" as "the race card at its highest level"

Civil rights lawyer Leo Tyrrell told "Hannity" on Friday that a tweet now removed from the Democratic National Committee that tried to link Mount Rushmore with "white supremacy" made him "ashamed of being a Democrat."

On Monday, the DNC Twitter account @TheDemocrats posted the message: "Trump has disrespected native communities over and over again. He tried to limit his voting rights and blocked relief from the critical pandemic. He is now holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore, a region once sacred to tribal communities. "

"[Mount Rushmore] is a great place for the president to celebrate our nation's birthday," Terrell told "Hannity" guest host Jason Chaffetz before Trump's address at the national monument.

"That tweet, I want people to hear this," Terrell continued. "The Democratic Party that calls this a 'white supremacy' meeting is the charter of the race at its highest level and that came from the Democratic Party."

Tyrrell added that instead of looking for Trump to "find a racist," they should "go back to Joe Biden insulting all African Americans … and secondly, Kamala Harris calls Joe Biden racist."

"The end result is just this," Terrell concluded. "If you're a Democrat, you can be a racist. But the point here is that you accuse Republicans of being racist and there is no evidence of that at all. It's embarrassing and I'm embarrassed to be a Democrat tonight."

