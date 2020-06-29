Leon Rose's Decisions Trend Him Up in Knicks' Work

The Manhattan skyline appeared in the background on Wednesday when Leon Rose made his first public comments as Knicks president.

Although Rose spoke at Zoom in a controlled environment as Mike Breen's guest on the MSG Network, it was a positive segment and she signed that the former super agent is embracing this new calling.

While Rose's wife and son organized their virtual experience, Rose's presidency has not been smoke and mirrors.

Thursday will mark Rose's four-month mark running the Knicks and she's growing on the job after her previous life as the lead agent for the Creative Artists Agency.

The Cherry Hill, N.J., product has built a diverse and expansive front office even keeping Scott Perry as GM / safety net. Rose is conducting a patient training search with Tom Thibodeau as the lead candidate, but remains open to obtaining information from 10 other candidates, five with no NBA training experience.

Call this movie "Rose’s Eleven." The new Prez wants to hear as many "philosophies" and "mentalities" as possible. There is no other competitor than Chicago, which is also excluded from the Orlando restart, for the candidates. And the Bulls are not bringing Thibodeau back.

Wearing a blue Knicks polo, Rose said, “For me personally, this is educational. I need to make sure we go through this process by tapping each "I" and crossing each "T" to make the right decision. "

Knicks owner James Dolan took a chance on Rose, avoiding the search for proven top-notch executive Masai Ujiri, even if it was when he became a free agent after the 2020-21 season.

Mainly, Dolan added Rose due to his player and training connections. Dolan is still recovering from Rose's 2010 tactic of lining up LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. The hope is that Rose will attract marquee-free agents, something former President Steve Mills was unable to do.

League executives believe Rose has done well to surround herself with a strong team of advisers. Dolan, despite the economic crisis of the pandemic, has again shown his willingness to shell out money to help Rose.

"Leon doesn't think he is the smartest person in the room," said an executive. "He is surrounding himself with smart people."

It started by stealing the guru from the Cleveland cap and the right hand of owner Dan Gilbert, Brock Aller. He continued to throw money at one of the NBA's most revered college headhunters at Utah's Walter Perrin, making him an assistant general manager. Newcomer Frank Zanin, assistant general manager for career exploration, is also well regarded.

Officially adding Rose's old friend William Wesley should help change an image of the Knicks that Dolan realizes needs to be repaired.

For the past 13 years, Wesley has been a consultant to the CAA and worked closely with Thibodeau, who will have a strong support system when hired in mid to late July.

"This business is built on relationships and the way you treat people," Rose said. "It's based on Wes' characteristics. Getting someone of that stature and character in our organization is something that will benefit us tremendously.

"We will work as hard as we can to show people that this is a place you want to be in," Rose added. “We have the largest city in the world, an iconic arena. We just need to create a culture that people want to be a part of. "

During the transactional window caused by last week's pandemic, Rose took a look at the type of player she is looking for. Rose got rid of rookie Allonzo Trier's revelation, talented but selfish on the court. It was time for "Iso Zo" to leave.

In Rose's first acquisitions, the Knicks will look to Jared Harper, an undrafted Auburn product who has untapped potential as a scoring point guard, and former Net Theo Pinson, a solid locker room presence.

"Talent is obviously always of the utmost importance," Rose said. "Beyond the talent, we are seeing the character. We are seeing who the person is and we are seeing what the fit is like. One of the things that I always believed as an agent was that he represented the client and the client represented me. The decisions were Based on that, they took on who we are involved with. ”

While Rose regretted not having the opportunity to evaluate more of her players when the Knicks season ended on March 11, she will benefit from the draft reaching October 15.

"In a positive light, we will have much more time," Rose said. "We were preparing as if we were writing on June 25."

Rose offered an interesting nugget about his transition from agent to president, an indication that he is less selfish than Phil Jackson and Mills.

"It's funny," said Rose. "We build on our relationship with NBA scouts. Here I am sitting on the other side of the fence trusting the same people but within our organization. "

As an agent, Rose Knicks' businesses did not result in many successes. Rose designed the Eddy Curry trade in 2005 that failed. Carmelo Anthony's 2011 box office success will always be questioned. In 2013 Rose put pressure on her client Andrea Bargnani as a floor spacer for Anthony. The Knicks were also lined in that one.

That is in the past. In four months, Rose has an orange and blue batting average that is going up.