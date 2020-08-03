Durable defensive tackle Leonard Williams is starting the most important year of his career with a minor injury.

The Giants designated Williams, who is their highest-paid player, with a minimum salary of $ 16.2 million on the franchise tag in 2020, for the list of non-soccer-related injuries on Sunday.

It's more of a semantics and logistics transaction than anything else: Williams was dealing with a sore hamstring during his entry physical, according to a source, and will train on the side of quarterback Alex Tanney (illness) and Tae Crowder (foot) in instead of with the rest of the team

Williams, 26, has not missed a game due to injury during his first six seasons, making 75 starts for the Jets and the Giants. You are getting a second chance in a year of walking to prove yourself worthy of a long span of several years in free agency.

Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott joined more than 30 NFL players, including Giants left tackle Nate Solder, in choosing not to participate in the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19. Scott, who appeared in five games primarily as a returner for the Giants last season, is eligible for a $ 150,000 or $ 350,000 stipend depending on whether he is determined to be "high risk" or not.

The Giants also pitched eight players, including four experienced in the regular season: running back Jonathan Hilliman, linebacker Chris Peace, safety Rashaan Gaulden and cornerback Shakial Taylor. Hilliman had the second-most carries (30) from Giants running back as a Rutgers rookie last season, while Taylor was claimed for the Denver Broncos waivers just five days ago.

The four rookies were quarterback Case Cookus, fullback George Aston and linebackers Oluwole Betiku and Dana Levine. One of those spots on the list went to defensive rookie Jarren Williams, who had an interception in 12 games for Albany last season after being transferred from St. Francis, Pennsylvania.

Teams with lists of 90 men are required to separate the team for all weightlifting, conditioning, and walking exercises to help with social distancing. Cutting the list to 80, a requirement by August 17, allows the Giants to round up the entire team this week.

The Giants have 81 players (running back Sandro Platzgummer has an international exemption from counting against the roster limit). Linebacker Markus Golden is expected to re-sign as soon as Tuesday, which means another move is coming.