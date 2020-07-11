Leonard Williams, Saquon Barkley and Sam Beal face great expectations

Part 5 of a five-part series: A Note Trio of the Giants.

The summer heat is not the only heat applied to players scheduled for the start of the Giants training camp later this month. For some, there is heat to show that they are worth it. For others, the heat lives up to the marquee state assigned to them, based on their place in the depth chart.

The stakes are high across the board. However, not all the players, the places on the list, the expectations and the level of importance are the same.

Here are the three giants with the most pressure on them:

This great guy needs no introduction. He was supposed to be a star with the Jets (No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft) and instead became a good, solid player. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman spotted a healthy young defensive lineman and sent a third and fifth round pick to search for him. After eight games of Williams doing what he usually does: good against the run, pretty good pressing the pocket, usually unable to close the deal with a sack, Gettleman decided it was worth risking the franchise tag.

Williams is worth $ 16.1 million, his offer for the 2020 season, if he continues his professional production? No possibility. Is it reckless to expect that, entering his sixth season of the NFL, he will suddenly become an impact player? Probably. Williams' best looks are his age (26) and durability – he's started 79 of the possible 80 games. His total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, are between 48 and 55 each year. It seems to be what it is. Unless the Giants can break into that big salary cap spanning several years, this certainly is outrageous for Williams. If you play the season in the yearlong bid, you're auditioning for the entire league, and your future earnings are on the line.

Submit your Giants questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag.

Really? What pressure is there on a brilliant 23-year-old who in two seasons has exhibited the entire class, the best moments and the physical gifts to put him in the conversation of the best in the league at his position? Well, with great power comes great responsibility. Just ask Peter Parker. Barkley was a rookie phenomenon and less phenomenal in Year 2, largely due to a high ankle sprain. That's always the potential bugaboo with riders so tall in a draft: can they stay on the field long enough to justify the pick?

It is difficult not to get ahead here. Barkley saw Christian McCaffrey set the bar in position with a contract averaging $ 16 million a year, the richest for a running back in NFL history. That came after three seasons. If Barkley breaks it in 2020, he'll be in line for the same, or more, even though most first-round picks have to wait until after their fourth season to cash in.

Plus, Barkley gets a hell of a lot on top. Losing too much sometimes made him crazy: there was too much burden to turn the franchise around someone so young and so new. His skill is unquestionable and sometimes he almost tries too hard to be part of the solution. Until he gets more help around him, Saquon feels hot, real or imagined.

There's a good chance this 23-year-old will go from being a youngster moving into the mix to a necessary player to get started along with incorporating free agent James Bradberry. That would be a great leap of faith. The uncertain status of 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker, based on his legal entanglements, is shaping up to be a major impediment to a defense that lacks talent. Baker fought as a rookie but, given his recruiting status, it was nonetheless part of the plan.

Beal looks at the part, tall and tall, blessed with speed. It is time for him to show what he has. He missed the entire 2018 season in the injured reserve with a shoulder problem and a hamstring strain led him to GO last season before finally making his NFL debut and entering six games, with predictably uneven results. The Giants earned a second-round rating at Beal when they brought him in the third round of the 2018 Supplemental Draft. It may be necessary to rise from a crowd that includes young Corey Ballentine and Grant Haley and rookie Darnay Holmes.